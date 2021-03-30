MILES CITY — Laurel pitcher Ella Crookston struck out 11 and allowed two hits in blanking Miles City 11-0 Tuesday night in high school softball.
The game was shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Mikayla Moorman went 3 for 3 and homered as part of Laurel’s 12-hit attack. Bailey Chapman and Mia Andersen also had multiple hits for the Locomotives.
