MILES CITY — Laurel pitcher Ella Crookston struck out 11 and allowed two hits in blanking Miles City 11-0 Tuesday night in high school softball.

The game was shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.

Mikayla Moorman went 3 for 3 and homered as part of Laurel’s 12-hit attack. Bailey Chapman and Mia Andersen also had multiple hits for the Locomotives.

