HARDIN — Laurel starting pitcher Ella Crookston fired a no-hitter Tuesday to lead the Locomotives to an 11-0 softball win over Hardin.
Taylor Feller homered, drove in two runs and scored three times to lead the Locomotives at the plate. Josie Benson, Shelbi Block and Crookston also drove in two runs each.
Crookston didn’t walk a batter and struck out 13. Only a Laurel defensive error kept her from throwing a perfect game.
She needed just 73 pitches to get through her seven innings. Sixty-one of of her pitches went for strikes.
Feller and Benson both had three-hit games, while Mia Anderson and Block collected two hits apiece for the Locomotives, who finished with 11 hits overall.
