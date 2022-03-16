BILLINGS — Laurel softball coach Aleesa Olsen announced on Wednesday that Lexie Stahlman has singed a letter of intent to play next season for Williston (N.D.) State College.
In 23 games last season, Stahlman batted .407 on 33 hits and drove in 21 runs. She led the Locomotives in hits and RBIs.
Stahlman struck out just twice in 87 plate appearances.
"Lexie is a very hard-working and impactful player on our high school team and I know she is going to do great things at Williston," Olsen wrote in an email announcing Stahlman's signing. "I am very proud to coach her and get to cheer her on next year."
The Tetons play in the Mon-Dak Conference and are 3-9 so far this season.
