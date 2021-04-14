BILLINGS — In hindsight, Jessica Morgan is somewhat relieved that the coronavirus pandemic took away her junior softball season and not her senior one. The Lewistown pitcher didn’t feel that way in the early stretches of last spring.
There was, of course, a ton of uncertainty back then about how the pandemic would play out. Remote learning was challenging, and missing an entire athletic season is difficult no matter when it happens. On top of all that, Morgan worried how the spring sports cancellation would affect her college opportunities.
Luckily for the right-hander, many schools expressed interest in the past year, thanks to her travel ball experience and first two years at Lewistown. She ended up signing with Barton Community College of Great Bend, Kansas.
Invigorated by some welcome certainty, Morgan has been dominant to start this season. The lost 2020 created some big what-ifs, but her mind is on the future.
“I'm really glad that we're being able to play, and I'm trying not to reflect too much on last year,” Morgan told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com last week. “Just focused on what I'm going to do next and where we're going to go and how I'm going to benefit my team. I'm really, really glad that I've made it this far.”
Barton CC head softball coach Tyler Gunelson first saw Morgan at a camp in Colorado when she was at the 14-and-under level. He thought she had high upside, but the two went their separate ways after the camp concluded.
Fast forward to this past November and Gunelson reconnected with Morgan. He had gotten hold of some video and stats and could tell that Morgan had realized much of her upside. He invited her to take a visit to Great Bend, and she left a strong impression.
“The things you can’t coach, she has. She has the refuse-to-lose nature, the competitive nature, and she has the build,” Gunelson said. “We have the ability to teach her more and make her even better than she already is.”
While Morgan’s intangibles mattered, her tangibles were just as impressive. Gunelson praised her velocity, and Lewistown coach Mike Mangold highlighted her control and ability to move pitches around the strike zone.
As a sophomore, Morgan posted a 4.38 ERA with 177 strikeouts against 67 walks in 134.1 innings pitched. She’s started this season on a tear, both on the mound and at the plate.
Morgan has a 2.40 ERA with 66 strikeouts and seven walks in 41.1 innings so far this spring. On Saturday, she threw a no-hitter against Conrad with nine strikeouts and no walks in five innings, and that was her second-best performance in as many days. She tossed a 12-strikeout perfect game against Hardin in six innings on Friday (it was the first perfecto of her high school career and third overall).
“It was just a really cool experience,” Morgan said. “It's not very often that perfect games happen, so I'm really glad that my team and I were able to pull that off."
Morgan also batted 4 for 4 against Hardin and hit two home runs against Cut Bank. Overall, she has four home runs and a batting average above .600. The Golden Eagles are 5-2.
“We’re really starting to like our chances more and more,” Mangold said. “One thing we’ve got going for us in that girl in the circle.”
Mangold and Morgan liked their chances even more last year with a strong group of seniors, including Mangold’s daughter Macy, who now plays softball at the University of Providence. They expected to make a Class A state tournament run after losing in the consolation bracket the season prior.
“I played with those seniors for years, and we were really excited because we were supposed to be super good,” Morgan said. “Then pretty much right before our first game, they told us that school’s canceled and that we wouldn't have our season. It was really devastating. I know there were a lot of tears shed that day.
“That just makes being able to play this year that much sweeter.”
Ideally, Morgan would like to play at a Division I school after Barton CC. It’s too early to tell if she’ll get to that level, but she and her coaches are optimistic because she still has upside.
Morgan’s sister, McKenzie (a Billings Senior graduate), taught her some pitching basics years ago. Her father and coaches like Mangold have helped her hone her skills, as well. Otherwise, she’s a self-taught pitcher, so Gunelson believes he and his assistants can help her reach another level at Barton.
DI or not, Morgan is relieved simply to have a couple more seasons after one was taken away.
“I really like (Gunelson), really like the girls. He took me in and I went and I visited the campus, and it just felt like home even though it's 16 hours away,” Morgan said. “I'm just excited to continue playing. I honestly don't care where it is. My love for the game is so much that whatever it is, I'm just excited to keep going.”
