LEWISTOWN — Lewistown senior softball player Jessica Morgan held an opposing team to no hits for the second straight day, and her bat was nearly as impressive in an 11-0 win over Cut Bank on Saturday.
Morgan struck out nine Wolves and walked none on 71 pitches in the five-inning game (shortened because of the mercy rule). Three errors by Lewistown's defense prevented her from throwing a perfect game for the second time in as many days — she pitched six perfect innings against Hardin in game one of a doubleheader Friday.
Morgan, a Barton Community College (Kansas) signee, also went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs against Cut Bank. Her teammate Madison Affolder was a triple short of a cycle, batting 4 for 4 with two homers and six RBIs.
In the Hardin game, Morgan went 4 for 4 with a double and three stolen bases. She started on the mound in Friday's second game against Conrad and allowed one unearned run on one hit with 13 strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings. At the plate in the 9-3 win, she finished 2 for 4 with a double.
The Golden Eagles beat Sidney 11-1 earlier on Saturday, and Morgan once again starred: one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings on the mound, and a home run away from a cycle at the plate (3 for 4).
