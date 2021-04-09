LEWISTOWN — Lewistown senior Jessica Morgan tossed a perfect game in the Golden Eagles' 10-0 Eastern A win over Hardin on Friday afternoon.
Morgan struck out 12 Bulldogs and threw 59 pitches in the game, which ended in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule. Morgan also went 4 for 4 with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored.
Morgan, a right-hander, has signed with Kansas' Barton Community College to continue her softball career.
Morgan's teammate Eliazar Southard also went 4 for 4 with three steals against Hardin. Southard hit a home run, drove in six runs and scored three.
Hailey Welsch was 2 for 4 with a double, Madison Affolder was 3 for 4, Shelby Sannar was 2 for 4 with a steal and Anna Gremaux finished 2 for 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.