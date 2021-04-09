Lewistown vs. Billings Central

Lewistown's Jessica Morgan, pictured pitching against Billings Central at Ben Steele Middle School in Billings on March 31, tossed a perfect game at home Friday against Hardin.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

LEWISTOWN — Lewistown senior Jessica Morgan tossed a perfect game in the Golden Eagles' 10-0 Eastern A win over Hardin on Friday afternoon.

Morgan struck out 12 Bulldogs and threw 59 pitches in the game, which ended in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule. Morgan also went 4 for 4 with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored.

Morgan, a right-hander, has signed with Kansas' Barton Community College to continue her softball career.

Morgan's teammate Eliazar Southard also went 4 for 4 with three steals against Hardin. Southard hit a home run, drove in six runs and scored three.

Hailey Welsch was 2 for 4 with a double, Madison Affolder was 3 for 4, Shelby Sannar was 2 for 4 with a steal and Anna Gremaux finished 2 for 3.

