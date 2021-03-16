MILES CITY — Chris Reed has been hired as the head softball coach at Miles City.

Reed succeeds Murrey Selk, who resigned in late January. He was Hardin's coach from 2010-2013 and has been with Miles City's program since 2013.

Reed also has had coaching stints in North Dakota and Minnesota, and he has played an active role as an AAU coach.

Reed is a health enhancement teacher at Miles City and a native of Missoula.

