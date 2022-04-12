PLAINS — The Mission-Arlee-Charlo Bulldogs softball team had its best season ever last spring, but it had to watch from the dugout when rival Florence-Carlton celebrated a Class B/C state title in May.
In fact, Bulldogs head coach Shane Reum encouraged his team to watch. He wanted them to soak it in and feel whatever emotions would come seeing their rival celebrate a title they wanted.
“They are incredible athletes, incredible girls,” he said Tuesday. “I chew them out, I’m hard on them, they know I love them, but they also know I’m going to bring the heat to them when we need to.”
Fast forward 10 months to a new season, that game is still in the memories of Bulldog players. It makes sense, too, given MAC returned almost all its players from last year’s state runner-up squad.
The 2021 team was fueled by a youth movement of sorts. A team full of upstart underclassmen and a head coach in his first year with the program propelled the team to heights it hadn’t seen. Now, that youth is growing up, and the team hopes it has grown from last year’s finish with similarly high expectations.
The Bulldogs are off to a torrid start at 6-1 — scoring over eight runs in each win — following a 9-2 victory over Plains on the road Tuesday afternoon. The one loss came against Class A powerhouse Frenchtown, as MAC is perfect against the B/C.
“We hit the ball well, but we need to hit the ball better,” Reum said of Tuesday’s performance. “We came out sluggish with the cold weather. … Nine runs, we should be happy with that, but we are pretty hard on ourselves, so we gotta go back to practice and hit it hard tomorrow.”
The game was tight much of the way, with the Bulldogs clinging to a 2-0 lead after four innings. Like Reum alluded to, the cold weather had the Bulldogs’ bats cold too, so it took a little while for things to heat up.
But, a five-run inning in the top of the fifth put the Bulldogs up 7-0 and in control and rolling the way the team wants. Izzy Evans capped off the frame with a two-run home run — her first of the season.
At the plate for MAC, Jerny Crawford finished with two RBIs, including an inside-the-park homer in the third, along with a single and a double. As a team, MAC finished with 13 hits.
In the circle for MAC, Payton Smith pitched four innings, struck out seven batters and allowed two hits and no runs. Evans capped off the last three frames with two strikeouts, three hits allowed and two earned runs.
For Plains, a two-run homer by Maddy Blood in the bottom of the fifth was all the scoring the hosts could snag.
The Bulldogs will prep for a clash with defending B/C champ Florence-Carlton (4-0) at home on Saturday. Plains (2-4) will host Anaconda on Thursday.
