MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky has been on an upward trajectory during coach Trevor Subith’s first two seasons.

The Eagles went from a winless group the year before his arrival to a team that posted a 5-18 record in 2021 for its most wins since 2017. Last year, they upped their record to 8-14 overall, 7-7 in conference play and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Subith has never been one to shy away from setting big goals. He’s looking for Big Sky to take another step in its ascendancy this spring with an increasingly veteran roster.

“I think a realistic goal for this group is to get to the final day of the state tournament,” he said. “If you do that, you’re a top-four team in the state. If we’re playing on (the final) Saturday, when you get to that point, things have to go perfect, ball has to bounce your way, luck has to go your way, you have to be able to play multiple games in a day.

“I don’t think us getting to day three of the state tournament is too far fetched by any stretch of the imagination. This team is deep.”

That depth starts with the fact that the Knights return all their starters from last season. Headlining the group is power-hitting junior catcher Grace Hood, who earned all-state honors last year after being a second-team all-conference player as a freshman.

The Eagles also return three other award winners. Junior Liberty Rogers was second-team all-conference as she grew into the ace of the pitching staff. Junior Delaney Laird earned second-team all-conference recognition and will again play first base and be a middle-of-the-order bat. Sophomore center fielder Kyler Latrielle will again bat leadoff and bring speed to the base paths after being an all-conference honorable mention.

Big Sky also gets back the services of junior Logan Baack, who was second-team all-conference as a freshman but was saddled with injuries last year. She can play anywhere from outfield to first base to designated hitter.

“One thing I think this group has taken a hold of is they understand they’re never out of a game, the moment isn’t going to be too big,” Subith said. “One of my girls said I think every one of us except two girls have won a state championship in travel ball. The girls are used to winning, and it’s that mindset that we’re going to find a way to do this as a group.

“I’m happy with where we’re at. We obviously have to get better and we will. We have girls that just aren’t going to take things for granted or sit back on their heels and let things come to them.”

Big Sky’s other returning starters in the infield are sophomore second baseman Sadie McGuinn, sophomore shortstop Irene Griswold and junior third baseman Brooke Schaffer. Senior left fielder Jordan Whitmire and senior right fielder Breanna Hewitt return as multi-year starters but will be battling it out with Baack and Myleigh Kukay, a Sentinel transfer, for playing time.

The Eagles have one freshman on their roster: Briella Wilson. She’ll be the No. 2 pitcher behind Rogers, while Laird could potentially be the third option if needed.

“I have two or three girls on the bench at all times that probably would be starting at a lot of different schools,” Subith said. “When you have that depth, it builds competition, and we have a tremendous amount of competition in our outfield especially. I think being in position to raise a banner, to bring home a trophy, I think if you talk to any of the girls, I think that’s very doable with this group.”

There won’t be a divisional tournament for the second year in a row. The top six teams from both the Western AA and Eastern AA conferences will qualify for the state tournament in Helena.

Subith sees the top contenders likely being Big Sky, Sentinel, Kalispell Glacier and the Helena schools in the Western AA, and the Billings schools, Belgrade and Great Falls CMR in the Eastern AA. With no elite pitcher on the level of Billings Senior’s Kennedy Venner this year, he thinks the chase for the state title should be more wide open.

“I think even as good or as competitive as we’re going to be this year, I still think we’re a year away or two years away from being our best in a five- or six-year span,” he said. “We’re still pretty young, which is crazy to think. We’ve graduated one starter in the last three years. We’re going to graduate two girls this year. We’re still just not losing the bulk of our talent at any of the important spots.

“Where we are this year is kind of what I had hoped. We’re going to be very competitive coming off last year’s team.”

Sentinel Spartans

Sentinel and success on the softball field have been synonymous in recent years as the Spartans made the state tournament all five seasons under coach Dustin Delridge, finishing third once and second once. They’ll now try to continue that run under new head coach Wade Sellers, who joined the team as an assistant coach last season, when Sentinel went 0-2 at state.

“I think the girls are driven,” Sellers said. “Last year, state didn’t turn out the way they wanted it to, dropping two games and being done. It’s driven them. They don’t want to repeat that. They want to make sure they do their 100%. Our goal is to get better every day. If we can get better 1% every day, we’ll get back there and we’ll be competitive.”

Sellers has a good base as the Spartans return nine players and seven starters from last year’s team. They must replace three stars who are now playing in college: all-state designated hitter Cassidy Schweitzer, one-time all-state and two-time all-conference shortstop Kodi Fraser, and second-team all-conference outfielder Amy Taylor.

Among the returners, senior third baseman Haley Wolsky is a two-time all-state player. Senior catcher Emma Ries is a two-time all-conference honorable mention. Junior outfielder Kennedy Dypwick earned second-team all-conference recognition.

“I want us to be aggressive,” Sellers said of his desired style of play. “I want us to not be timid offensively or defensively. We’ve got a lot of ability. What I don’t want is the girls to feel closed off. They’ve got talent, and they don’t even know how much talent they have because they haven’t been pushed hard enough. I want them to get to a spot where they push themselves to see what they can really do.”

Pitching could be a strength with the three-headed attack of seniors Rylee Crane, Jayden Gagner and Charlee Hoover. Crane, who has the most movement on her pitches among the group, was an all-conference honorable mention last year. Gagner, who excels with her accuracy, was also honorable mention. Hoover, who brings the heat, was a second-team all-conference selection two years ago but missed most of last season with an injury.

“It’s definitely pretty exciting being my senior year,” Crane said. “A little bit sad to think about leaving everyone, but it definitely makes you want to work a little harder just because you know it’s your last year. Be ready for us at state because we aren’t going to lose out this year.”

Hellgate Knights

Hellgate is looking to take a step forward under second-year coach Gavin Booi after going winless the past two seasons and last collecting a win on May 17, 2019. Booi is splitting head coaching duties with Trey Magnuson this spring.

The Knights bring back one honoree in senior outfielder Maddy Petrino, who was an all-conference honorable mention last year. They’ll be missing Shannon Kane, a spark plug for the basketball team, for at least a handful more weeks as she recovers from an injury, Booi noted.

Petrino and Kane are two of Hellgate’s returning starters. The others are all sophomores: catcher and second baseman Elyce Fortney, third baseman and shortstop Kaija Nagle, and utility players Olivia Schubert and Amelia Richmond.

“We’re looking for growth from the players throughout the entire season,” Booi said. “We have a lot of new girls, a lot of returners, a lot of talented girls. I would expect the team to grow quite a bit more this year. I expect nothing but uphill from here. I’d say we’re shooting for about a .500 season. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s not a goal if it’s easy to attain.”