MISSOULA — Trevor Subith has been named head coach of the Missoula Big Sky softball program. He replaces Janelle Merja, who guided the Eagles for one season.
Subith is no stranger to western Montana diamonds. The California native and former college baseball player spent two years as head coach of the Bitterroot Bucs in Florence prior to going to the Missoula Mavericks, where he helped with the Class A and Class B teams.
"Big Sky is very excited that Trevor is coming in as our new head softball coach," Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed said. "We know he can take our program in the direction we expect it to go and will be an excellent role model for our Big Sky students, staff and community."
Trevor and his wife, Lauren, reside in Missoula. They have five children: Mclaren 18, Louden 14, Saylor 10, Breaker 4 and Zephyr 2.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
