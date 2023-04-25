MISSOULA — It didn't take long for the Missoula Big Sky softball team to gain a foothold at Missoula Sentinel Tuesday night.

The Eagles scored four times before an out was recorded, then rode the momentum to a 13-2 win in six innings. It was Big Sky's first over Sentinel in six years, snapping a string of nine straight losses to the Spartans.

Big Sky (6-2) was opportunistic in its first-inning surge. Sentinel pitcher Rylee Crane struggled with her control, walking Kyler Latrielle and hitting Grace Hood before Logan Baack reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases.

The Eagles score their first run when Breanna Hewitt was hit by a pitch and their second when Delaney Laird drew a walk. Brooke Schaffer then delivered the first hit of the game, scoring Baack, and Jordan Whitmire followed with a walk that scored Hewitt.

At that point the Spartans made a pitching change, looking to Jayden Gagner to put out the fire. She did — at least temporarily — striking out two straight hitters before coaxing a Latrielle pop fly to end the inning.

Junior pitcher Liberty Rogers sent the Spartans down in order in the bottom half, striking out two. Sentinel (6-3) stayed quiet until the third but by that time it trailed, 8-0.

Big Sky's one-out rally in the top of the third produced four runs. Schaffer singled, Jordan Whitmire walked and Sadie McGuinn singled, setting the stage for Irene Griswold's three-RBI triple. Latrielle then reached on a bunt single, scoring Griswold.

Sentinel's first runs came in the bottom half. Haley Sellers was hit by a pitch and Crane walked, setting the stage for a Haley Wolsky single that scored both.

The Spartans loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth. But Rogers struck out Kennedy Dypwick to end the threat.

Hood's leadoff home run off reliever Charlee Hoover in the sixth gave Big Sky a 9-2 lead. Whitmire and Griswold added RBI singles and McGuinn a two-RBI double with two outs in the inning.

Rogers allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out six in earning the win. Schaffer led the offense with four hits a