MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel and Belgrade will need to wait another day to play a season-opening softball game as poor weather conditions forced a postponement.

Tuesday's game was moved to Wednesday, as the two AA teams will get the softball season rolling at 5 p.m. in Belgrade.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

