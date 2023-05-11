MISSOULA — Sentinel clubbed seven extra-base hits and ran away with a run-rule victory at Big Sky, 22-12 in five innings Thursday, to split the regular-season series in the Missoula crosstown rivalry.

Senior Stella Summerfield led the Sentinel offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, a grand slam, five RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. Sophomore Nina Samoury also homered as she went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Emma Ries also tallied four RBIs while going 3-for-5.

Junior Liberty Rogers took the loss for Big Sky, allowing 12 runs, all earned, on nine hits and four walks in the opening 2 2/3 innings. Freshman Briella Wilson gave up 10 runs, six earned, on 10 hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Senior Jayden Gagner held Big Sky to two runs, both unearned, on one hit and two walks in 2 1/3 innings of relief. The Eagles had struck for 10 runs, seven earned, on 11 hits and one walk against senior starter Rylee Crane, who was credited with the win as she left with a 12-10 lead after 2 2/3 innings.

Junior Grace Hood homered for Big Sky as she went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Sophomore Kyler Latrielle also homered, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.

Sentinel improved to 11-5 overall and 8-3 in the Western AA to claim sole possession of third place in the conference with three game left. It’s the Spartans' fifth consecutive league victory since their 13-2 loss to Big Sky on April 25, helping them secure a trip to the state tournament. They've averaged 15.2 runs per game during the winning streak.

Big Sky dropped to 9-5 overall and 7-4 in the Western AA to fall into fourth place in the conference with three league games to play. The Eagles were seeking their first sweep of the Spartans since 2016 after they had ended a nine-game losing streak in the series earlier this season.

Sentinel struck for four runs in the top of the first as Ries collected a two-run single. Morgan Olson then singled home Ries, and Charlee Hoover scored on an attempted double steal of second and home.

Big Sky answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Latrielle led off with a solo home run and Brooke Schaffer drove in Delaney Laird with an RBI infield single.

Summerfield clubbed a one-out grand slam for an 8-2 lead in the top of the second. Hood answered with a two-run home run on a 3-2 pitch with two outs to pull Big Sky within 8-4 in the bottom of the frame.

Gagner pushed Sentinel’s lead to 10-4 with a two-out, two-run double to left-center field in the top of the third. Ries followed three batters later with a two-run single to make it 12-4.

Big Sky responded with six runs in the bottom of the third to pull within 12-10. Schaffer collected an RBI single, Irene Griswold reached on a run-scoring error, Latrielle smacked an RBI single, Hood legged out an RBI infield single, Laird reached on an RBI fielder’s choice and Myleigh Kukay connected on a two-out RBI single.

Sentinel scored four times in the top of the fourth to push the lead to 16-10. Samoury started with RBI single, Brooklyn Wright followed with a two-run triple and Summerfield added a two-out double.

After Big Sky went scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, Sentinel put up six runs in the top of the fifth. Haley Sellers tagged an RBI single, Samoury hit a three-run home run, Haley Wolsky reached on a run-scoring error and later scored on a wild pitch.

Big Sky scored twice in the bottom of the fifth on an error to pull within 22-12. The run-rule is 10 runs after five innings.