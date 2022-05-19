MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel softball team got hot from the plate on a cold night at home against rival Hellgate.
The Spartans scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning off Amy Taylor’s three-run homer, Cassidy Schweitzer’s two-run shot and a few unearned scores off errors and passed balls en route to a 16-1, five-inning win Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans clinch the Western AA No. 2 seed ahead of next week's state tournament in Missoula at the Missoula softball complex thanks to the win — Helena Capital clinched the one seed not along ago.
Based off Sentinel’s showing Thursday, the team is ready for the postseason.
For starting pitcher Rylee Crane, the Spartans are keeping things in the same perspective as they always do: giving each game their all, no matter who it is.
"We are feeling pretty good and we have some of our injured players back which is nice," she said after Thursday's win. " ... So now we have three pitchers instead of two. ... Plus the bats have been hot lately. Our first four hitters are doing great, which adds a level of confidence going into (the postseason).
"Anything can happen in any game," she added. "You shouldn't change your mindset after playing a game like today versus a team like (Billings) Senior or West. (We) just want to go in with the same attitude every game: giving 100% all the time — even if its just a day you're not feeling good, always giving the best you can do."
Taylor finished her day with five RBIs, Schweitzer brought in two, Jayden Gagner brought in a three and Crane kept the Knights’ bats in check.
The Spartans starting pitcher only saw the one run come in, as her defense and her pitching proved to be enough to hold off Hellgate's offense.
"(I have confidence) knowing my defense has my back," Crane said. "I just know I always have my infield behind me and a strong outfield that gets it in quick. It's not as much pressure."
Sentinel jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one as Amy Taylor brought in two off double that hit the fence, just shy of a homer, for first score of game. Then Crane added a sacrifice RBI grounder, and later the Spartans added one off an error.
After that, and the dominant second frame, the Spartans cruised through the chilly weather. Hellgate eventually scored off a sacrifice RBI in the top of the fourth.
Hellgate will wrap up the regular season against Helena High Saturday on the road. Sentinel hits the road to Kalispell Glacier Saturday to close the regular season slate.
