MISSOULA — Rylee Crane helped get Missoula Sentinel’s first season under head coach Wade Sellers off to a smashing start.

The senior pitcher tossed two innings of no-hit softball and clubbed a home run as the Spartans cruised to an 18-0 win over Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday at Grizzly Softball Field. Crane and senior Jayden Gagner combined to throw a five inning no-hitter in the run-rule game.

Sentinel followed with a 27-0 win in four innings in the second game of the doubleheader. It was the long-awaited season opener for both teams after winter weather canceled several games.

“It definitely feels pretty good, especially since you know a lot of the girls on the other team and the people watching,” Crane said of opening the season with a crosstown win. “It feels a little more homey than starting out in Belgrade or Billings like we were supposed to.

“We haven’t been able to play on our own field for a little bit, so it felt nice to get out and have somewhat decent weather. We’ve been practicing for a couple weeks and Wade has definitely changed the program a lot. I think we owe a lot of our success today to him.”

In the first game, Sentinel scored 10 runs with two outs in an inning, collected 14 hits, stole 13 bases and advanced eight bases on wild pitches/passed balls. Crane struck out four and allowed a walk in two innings, while Gagner followed with six strikeouts, one walk and one runner allowed on an error in three innings.

The Spartans jumped up 3-0 in the first as Haley Wolsky scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a bunt single. Charlie Hoover drove in Emma Ries on an RBI infield single and later scored on a double steal as she finished the game with three RBIs.

The Spartans added four runs in the second as Stella Summerfield collected a two-run double on her way to four RBIs and Hoover followed two batters later with a two-run double. Crane smashed a two-run bomb down the left field line in the third, Kennedy Dypwick scored on a double steal and Ries tagged an RBI sacrifice fly as Sentinel went ahead 11-0.

Summerfield added an RBI double and Haley Sellers drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to put the Spartans up 13-0. Summerfield, Ries and Makenna Thorson put together three consecutive RBI singles in the fifth, Sellers got an RBI fielder’s choice and Sophi Olson added an RBI single.

In the second game, Sentinel put up 11 runs in the first inning on 11 hits and two walks. Ries highlighted the frame with a two-run home run to left-center field and an RBI single on her way to four RBIs, while Brooklyn Wright roped two RBI singles.

Sentinel added eight runs on seven hits and four walks in the second inning to go up 19-0. Morgan Olson bombed a two-run home run and added an RBI single in the frame.

The Spartans scored eight runs on six hits and three walks in the third. Crane had an RBI double on her way to three RBIs, Sellers had an RBI double to finish with four RBIs and Kennedy Dypwick had a three-run double.

Sentinel pitcher Charlee Hoover pitched four scoreless innings, striking out eight batters. Kaija Nagle, Maddy Petrino and Keira Babbitt all singled for Hellgate.