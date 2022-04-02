MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel softball team sure made things interesting in the seventh inning against Billings Senior on Saturday.
The Spartans scored one run and had a runner on third base with no outs and the tying run at the plate. A foul pop out coupled with a baserunning miscue led to a double play, and another foul pop out on the cold, windy and sometimes rainy day allowed the Broncs to get three outs on back-to-back pitches and escape with a 4-2 win.
The Spartans’ loss gave them a 2-2 record in their four-game weekend series against the three Billings AA teams, while Senior and West both went 4-0. The Spartans are 2-3 this season with a one-run loss and a two-run loss while trying to replace five starters from last year’s team that took third at the State AA tournament.
“To get four games in, we got to see girls in some different positions and how they worked together, which allowed us to see some things we’re unsure of,” Sentinel coach Dustin Delridge said after the loss to Senior. “Even though we lost this game 4-2, it was a fun game to be in because it challenged us to see what we’re made of.”
The Spartans had gotten off to a torrid start on offense this season with a 9-8 loss at defending State AA champion Belgrade on Wednesday. They then blasted Billings Skyview 18-8 and 13-1 on Friday before losing to Billings West 19-5 in its first game Saturday.
Senior Amy Taylor launched a solo home run and sophomore Kennedy Dypwick hit a three-run homer in the loss to West as the Spartans tallied six hits. Junior Emma Ries had two of Sentinel’s five hits in the loss to Senior, and she and senior Kodi Fraser both drove in a run.
“One through nine, we have nine girls and three off the bench and they’re equally talented. You could put anyone in and I don’t see a drop in our lineup,” Delridge said. “They seem to be having fun and they’re encouraging each other. It doesn’t come from the coaches. Their motivation is their own, and they’re helping each other out. That’s always fun to see.”
The Spartans will need their bats to be strong because they’re down to two pitchers, juniors Jayden Gagner and Rylee Crane. Junior Charlee Hoover is out indefinitely because of an injury and Taylor can’t pitch this year due to an injury, Delridge said.
Gagner limited Senior to four runs on eight hits across seven innings. Two of those runs came on a hit over the left fielder’s head right after Delridge brought in the left fielder because of strong winds blowing in toward the plate.
“Both of our pitchers showed some amazing stuff this weekend, so we were proud of that,” he said. “All the way around, everyone defensively played well and made key outs.”
Playing solid defense behind those pitchers and not giving teams extra outs will be key to the Spartans’ success. They committed just three total errors in their losses to West and Senior.
“I think we can compete with anybody, even if there’s some teams ranked higher than us or with more talent, but it’s going to take a great game from us, no errors,” Delridge said. “We’re not going to be able to have a few errors and hang with some of the higher-ranked teams. If we even have more errors than that, any team will be able to beat us. We know that, but that’s what makes it exciting.”
Senior improved to 6-0 this season by scoring 16-4 and 11-1 wins over Hellgate on Friday and a 17-3 victory against Big Sky Saturday morning before the 4-2 afternoon conquest against Sentinel. The Broncs had success in the Garden City even without ace pitcher Kennedy Venner, a Carroll College signee who threw just one inning over the weekend.
Freshman pitcher Riley Tryan got the nod against Sentinel, and she gave up five hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out three batters. The Broncs started four freshmen and two sophomores against Sentinel, with freshman Octavia Meyer collecting a two-run single and an RBI sacrifice fly, and senior Alexis Harris tagging an RBI double.
“We definitely have some young girls in the lineup,” Senior coach Lisa Shulund said. “We went with some different pitchers and the defense stepped up, so it was fun to see that. We had a really good chance to put people in different spots and see what fits, which is the most important thing in these non-conference games.”
West beat Big Sky 21-1 and 12-0 on Friday and topped Hellgate 18-0 Saturday afternoon following the 19-5 morning win over Sentinel. The Golden Bears are now 6-0 this season.
They connected for five home runs against Sentinel. Brooke Thompson smacked a solo homer and a three-run shot, Koral Perez and Marleigh Nieto both hit a two-run homer, and Camden Susott clubbed a three-run shot. Susott held Sentinel to five runs on six hits while striking out four in five innings.
“The girls showed that they play hard and they finish games no matter what the score is,” West coach Preston Sanders said. “They’re hitting the ball well, they’re running the bases well, they’re doing what we ask them. We still got to improve, but they’re getting better. This is like our spring training, so you come up and you can see who can do what and when and what position they can play.”
Skyview beat Hellgate 17-4 and Big Sky 11-4 on Saturday after the 18-8 and 13-1 losses to sentinel on Friday. Big Sky and Hellgate both went 0-4 in their games.
If Senior, West or Skyview return to Missoula this spring, it’ll be for the state tournament in May. Sentinel has made it to state every season since Delridge took over in 2017, aside from the canceled 2020 season, but he doesn’t make it a priority to talk with the team about trying to get back there again this season, even though it’s in town this year.
“We certainly want to compete in every game,” he said of the team’s goals. “We would be very disappointed if we weren’t in every game”
