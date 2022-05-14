The Class AA softball tournament is still a couple of weeks away, but when Missoula Sentinel and Helena High met on Saturday, there was a playoff feel.
That's probably because in terms of seeding, it was like a playoff game. Sentinel, which came into the day with two losses in the Western AA, was leading Helena by just one in the loss column in the standings.
Yet, after a 16-8 win over the Bengals at Mihelish Field in Helena on Saturday, a victory that included a nine-run seventh inning, the Spartans have a strong grip on the No. 2 seed.
"It was a great game," Sentinel head coach Dustin Delridge said. "We just happened to have one inning where we broke out for some runs. But anytime you can come get a win here, you have to be happy about that."
Following a loss to Helena Capital, the Western AA's top seed on Friday night, it was also a quick turnaround for the Spartans, who grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning but fell behind 3-1 after a Kendall Klemp double capped a three-run third inning for Helena High.
Yet, in the next inning, Sentinel had the answer and it came off the bat of Haley Wolsky. With the bases loaded and two outs, as well as two strikes, Wolsky went yard for a grand slam, putting the Spartans in front at 5-3.
"We needed that," Delridge said. "We were getting runners in scoring position but couldn't put them across and we needed someone to finally step up."
Makenna Campbell notched an RBI double in the next inning to trim the deficit to one, but Sentinel's Morgan Olson answered with a two-run shot of her own to put the Spartans in front 7-4.
A two-out, two-run single by Audri Aakre cut the lead to 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth, and Helena even put the tying run on second before a a baserunner was tagged out to end the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Sentinel broke things open with nine runs. Klemp belted a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning for Helena, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Spartans who finished with 16 hits.
Amy Taylor was one of three Spartans to notch multiple hits and she led Sentinel with four as well as three RBI. Olson had three hits and three RBI, while Haley Sellers added three hits including a two-run double in the seventh inning.
"You have to tip your cap to them," Helena head coach Ryan Schulte said. "It was a 7-6 game going into the seventh and Sentinel went out and did what they have done all year which is hit the ball really hard and score runs when they really need them."
The Bengals managed 11 hits in their own right, with three coming from Klemp, who drove in three runs on a home run and a double. Madi Lamping and Maloree English both added two hits. Jayden Gagner got the decision for Sentinel in the circle; Faith Howard was given the loss for Helena.
"What I was most proud of was how the girls kept battling at the plate," Schulte said. "And the last time we played these guys, it was 10-0 in the fifth. So going into the seventh down 7-6 and having a chance to win, even in the midst of that kind of loss, you have to find a way to highlight all the growth there. One inning got away from us but you just have to tip your cap and move on to the next one."
