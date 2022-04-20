MISSOULA — Kodi Fraser liked basketball more than any other sport when she was younger.
The Missoula Sentinel senior also thought it would be easier to get recruited by colleges for basketball than softball while playing in Montana. But there has always been something about softball that she’s loved and that has kept her coming back for more.
Fraser is continuing to pursue her passion by signing to play softball at Columbia Basin College in Washington starting next season. She’s one of three Spartans who will be going on to play softball in college.
“Softball, it’s a little bit more you. You have to focus on you a little bit more,” she said. “It’s a team, obviously, but you have one position that you have to worry about. You’re good as long as you do your job, even if it’s a bunt or a ground ball, rather than there are things in basketball that as a team you have to do good or else it doesn’t work. That’s what I like about softball, it’s all you in that position.”
Fraser, who’s playing shortstop this year, has been an all-state player for Sentinel’s softball team. She’s also played for the Montana Avalanche travel softball team for the past eight years. It’s given her a full schedule because she’s also been an all-conference volleyball player in addition to playing basketball for Sentinel.
Fraser will join two of her former teammates at Columbia Basin, which was a selling point. Freshman Keena Kay played for the Spartans last season, while freshman Macao Jackson, of Ronan, played with Fraser on the Avalanche.
Columbia Basin is a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference, which is a collection of two-year colleges in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and British Columbia. Fraser’s older brother, Dane, plays baseball in the NWAC for Yakima Valley College in Washington.
“When I went and visited, it felt very homey because it’s not too big of a school and I didn’t want a huge school,” she said. “It’s kind of like you can be a big fish in a small pond sometimes in a smaller school rather than a small fish in a big pond. I like that.”
Sentinel first baseman Cassidy Schweitzer will be joining Fraser at Columbia Basin.
College softball has been a dream for Schweitzer since early in her playing days. She was just getting involved in softball around the time the Montana Grizzlies launched their softball program and going to those games helped her develop the goal of wanting to play in college.
“I love playing the sport,” she said. “I’ve been playing it for so many years. I couldn’t see myself stopping after high school. I felt like I wanted to make that push to go play at the next level. I’m super excited that I got the opportunity to do so. That’s huge. And I’m excited to see where that takes me.”
Schweitzer, who also plays for the Avalanche, is projected to play first base and catcher at Columbia Basin, she said. She had primarily been a catcher since first playing in elementary school and started playing first base in recent years.
Schweitzer thought the school’s location in Pasco, Washington, would suit her because she had enjoyed it while going there for softball tournaments. She also knows some people on the team and liked what she saw from Columbia Basin head coach Montessa Califano.
“The coach was super awesome,” she said. “She is very supportive of players 100 percent, but she also expects them to perform when they need to perform. I think that level of communication and expectation was really important and what I was looking for. But she’s an awesome coach. I can’t wait for her to coach me and give me tips.
“The players, I’ve played with some of them in high school and it’s going to be really fun to go play with them again. They were super welcoming and were like ‘Yeah, come in,’ and they were super inviting, which was very comforting and good to see.”
Sentinel senior left fielder Amy Taylor will also play college softball, having signed with Olympic College in Bremerton, Washington.
She remembers wanting to play in college at a young age after she started softball at 5 years old. She grew up in a family with parents who are coaches and older brothers who played baseball.
“I think it’s just that I fell in love with the game when I was younger,” she said. “Now it’s just so much fun. The people you meet, the coaches and it’s just the way the game is played, it’s not just about me, it’s the whole team and I love it. I don’t even know how to explain it. It kind of feels like home.”
Taylor, who played for the Lady Osprey and Avalanche, is going to college expecting to be a catcher, a position that she’s played for about one year, she said. She filled in at catcher during fall ball because of an injury and had fun at the spot with a new perspective of the game.
College coaches in attendance at those tournaments liked what they saw, and they later extended offers to Taylor. She found what she wanted when talking with Olympic College coach Eric Buss.
“The coach was amazing,” she said. “I love the way he pushed his players. Just everything about his team was awesome. It was the one school I fell in love with when I went and visited.”
