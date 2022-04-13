BILLINGS — More high school sporting events were postponed Wednesday following Tuesday’s storm that produced more than a foot of snow in the Billings area.
“It doesn't appear that things will improve enough to have fields and tracks ready for competitions this week,” Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl wrote in an email announcing the postponements.
Thursday’s softball game between Billings Skyview and Billings West was postponed, as was West’s Friday home game against Belgrade. West will play at Skyview on April 29 (5 p.m.) and will host Belgrade on May 3 (5 p.m.) in makeup games.
The Billings Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday at West, was also postponed. No makeup date has been set.
Billings Central athletic director Mike Ryan said the Rams' softball game scheduled at Livingston on Thursday was also postponed with a makeup date to be announced.
Thursday's Hardin at Lockwood softball game was rescheduled for next Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to Lockwood activities director Mike Erickson.
Thursday’s Billings Senior at Belgrade softball game and Saturday’s Billings vs. Missoula schools tennis duals in Bozeman were also postponed. Wahl said he was working on rescheduling those events.
