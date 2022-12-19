BILLINGS — A former Huntley Project Red Devils softball player is excited to now be the head coach of the program.
Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster, an all-state player for Project, was recently hired to be the Red Devils head softball coach. She succeeds Tim Bastian, who became a middle school principal in Miles City in the offseason, as Project’s softball coach.
McMaster, who played for Bastian as a member of the Red Devils, is in her first year as a high school special education teacher at Project.
Project is a Class B-C softball program and plays in the Eastern Division. Softball is a spring sport.
“It’s been a thrill for sure to be back as a teacher and this year as a coach it is exciting but different to be on the other side of it,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to the season. We are hoping for a great year.”
McMaster attended school from kindergarten through her senior year in the Project school system and graduated from Huntley Project High School in 2015.
She played softball at Dawson Community College for a season and at Montana State University Billings, where she was a catcher, for a season. She said she retired from playing softball after her sophomore year in college due to injuries.
According to McMaster, interest in the softball program is high at Project and she hopes to have a good turnout when practice begins in the spring.
Tim Kaczmarek, Project’s AD and wrestling coach, will be an assistant softball coach. He was also an assistant softball coach last year. Ashley Berg will also be an assistant softball coach. McMaster said Berg played softball at Cut Bank.
“A lot of the girls have good experience and play other sports and the school is awesome to have athletes involved in more than one sport,” McMaster said.
McMaster can’t wait to start practicing and has a goal of what she wants Project softball to be about.
“Just really being the team out there that has the hardest hustle, the most discipline and fun while they do it,” she said. “I’m ready to invest in this softball program.”
