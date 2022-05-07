BUTTE — The Butte Bulldogs' first home win of the season came on a blustery, unforgiving gray day at Stodden Park.
Wind blew fly balls anywhere but where the fielders anticipated and hail that began its descent far beyond the outfield wall peppered the infield dirt at a 45-degree angle.
But within the 6-2 victory over Missoula Hellgate that Bulldogs head coach Ryan Stosich rightfully called "ugly," there were signs of many sunny days ahead for the Butte softball program.
Five underclassmen — four freshmen and one sophomore — have figured prominently in the Bulldogs' 2022 season, and more than that left their mark on Saturday's win.
Ashlinn Mullaney has emerged as Butte's ace despite not expecting to be the starter in the circle this year.
“I didn’t think I was going to be the pitcher,” Mullaney said.
Heading into Saturday's game Mullaney led Butte in ERA (5.19), batting average against (.248), strikeouts (47) and innings pitched (55.1).
The freshman allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in the complete-game effort that bumped the Bulldogs' record to 6-8 overall.
Kamber Leary hit an RBI single to deep center in the bottom of the first to give Butte a 2-1 lead. The sophomore also made three putouts from third base as the only Butte underclassman to regularly play the infield this season, aside from Mullaney.
Entering Saturday's game against the Knights, Leary's .357 batting average was the third-best among the nine Bulldogs with 23 or more plate appearances. Only Mullaney's .391 and senior Kodie Hoagland's .587 are better.
Yet, Leary, who was 2-for-4 against Hellgate, feels like she's still adjusting to the advanced pitching of the varsity level.
“The pitchers throw a lot harder than they did on JV, and the movement on the ball (is different),” Leary said.
Leary is one of four Bulldogs to own at least a .300 batting average, .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage through this point of the season.
Another is freshman Brityn Stewart, who has been deployed more sparingly this season but has made the most of her 19 plate appearances prior to Saturday. The natural shortstop is playing right field for varsity and is slashing .312/.421/.500 with a home run.
“I just kind of played my game and hoped it would get me places,” Stewart said.
Stewart started on Saturday and was 0-for-1 with a walk.
When she doesn't find herself in the starting lineup Stewart is often inserted as a pinch runner, giving her another opportunity to contribute. She has seven runs scored this season and is second on the Bulldogs with four stolen bases, including a steal of third base in the second inning against the Knights.
“She has a bright future," Stosich said. "She’s got to keep working, keep learning the game as the years go on. But she has a lot of potential.”
It's a small sample size but in 13 varsity at-bats freshman Madisyn Swanson has a .667 average, .692 on-base percentage and .666 slugging percentage. She was 1-for-3 on Saturday.
“I was nervous, obviously,” Swanson said of playing varsity. “But I felt like I could play up and be there and help the program.”
Her 1.358 OPS (on-base plus slugging) with the varsity Bulldogs is actually higher than her OPS in 48 JV at-bats (1.135). Swanson has yet to strike out at the varsity level and has done so just five times in JV.
“I think she’s a good contact hitter,” Stosich said.
Swanson said the challenge of varsity has expedited her development.
“It’s fun, it’s exciting. I think it makes me better in general," Swanson said. "Getting to play with the older girls means a lot.”
Mullaney quieted Hellgate after allowing single runs in the first and third inning. She pitched perfect innings in the fourth and fifth and was able to get out of jams caused by a lack of control in the second and sixth.
Mullaney issued a hit-by-pitch and then a walk to put runners on first and second with one out in the sixth. Up 5-2, she got back-to-back strikeouts — the first looking and the second swinging — to prevent a Hellgate rally. In the top of the second inning Mullaney erased a two-out walk with a swinging strikeout that left the Knight stranded at first.
At the plate Mullaney hit an RBI single in the fourth and drove in the Bulldogs' first run with a fielder's choice in the first. Hoagland scored on both plays.
Hoagland was 1-for-3 with a bunt single, sacrifice bunt, sac fly, two walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored from the leadoff spot. Senior Jordyn Bolton was 1-for-2 with a double.
Sophomore Dacelyn Lafond, in only her fourth and fifth varsity at-bats of the season, was 1-for-2 as a pinch hitter and scored twice on sac flies — one by Leary and one by junior Rian Ferriter.
Butte's display of small ball wasn't part of the gameplan, but Stosich said the circumstances called for something the players might not be used to.
“We need to work on that stuff. Honestly, we’re not a very good bunting team right now," Stosich said. "So I thought it was a good day to do that, especially with the weather.”
The contributions from so many younger players have the Bulldogs fighting for the third-seed in conference this year, with an eye on competing deep in postseason tournaments in the years to come.
“We’re gonna be pretty good as the years progress,” Mullaney said.
Freshman Gracie Ferriter didn't factor into the Bulldogs' first home victory, but is part of the next Bulldogs core.
“I think once I’m a junior we’ll be really good, I think we would have a good shot at state,” Gracie Ferriter said.
The underclassmen recognize their progress has been aided by a group of patient and welcoming upperclassmen, ready to offer advice and not interested in intimidation tactics.
“The seniors are probably my favorite class I’ve ever played with. They help a lot and it’s fun to play with them,” Stewart said. “They boost your confidence a lot and they always tell you to keep going. If you’re doing something wrong they’ll correct you and they’ll just be your friend and guide you"
Butte hosts a pair of non-conference games on Tuesday, starting with Gallatin at 1:45 p.m. and Bozeman at 3:30 p.m. at Stodden Park. Stosich said Mullaney will likely rest her pitching arm that day.
