BILLINGS — Tyler Herbert was doing what most softball or baseball players and coaches do when passing the time on the field.
Kick a bit of the dirt around, maybe swirl one foot in the soil, then the other.
Herbert, the Lockwood High School softball coach, was doing exactly that as he waited for last season’s opening junior varsity game to start. Then a light bulb went off in his head.
“Oh,” Herbert thought to himself, “these girls aren’t going to have a clue. Shame on coach.”
And by coach, he meant himself. Such are the hidden trappings of fledgling programs. Yes, Lockwood’s Lions have an immaculate softball field on which to practice, one of the few all-turf softball facilities in the state, a playing surface that lends itself to true bounces and easier-to-track ground balls.
But, as Herbert suddenly realized that day a year ago, there is the other side of that coin.
“As a coach, it’s a disadvantage when we go away” to games, Herbert said. “So (now) we actually have to go practice at the Little League field a few times just to get the girls accustomed to dirt. They practice on turf all the time, they get used to that true hop. All of a sudden they’re on dirt and it’s like, ‘oh, that ball died.’”
Herbert and the Lions take the field — be it turf or the natural stuff — as a varsity program for the first time this spring. As with most other team sports at Lockwood, softball played a sub-varsity schedule the previous two years, starting when the school opened its doors for the 2019-20 academic year, though the first spring season was eventually wiped out by the COVID pandemic in 2020. (Lockwood football makes its varsity debut this fall.)
The Lions will compete in the Billings Central jamboree at Stewart Park on Saturday, then host the Stillwater Renegades on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in what will be the program’s first official game.
“Each day gets more exciting,” Herbert said earlier this week, as spring sports practices ramped up. “Each day the girls get a little better and a little more fire in their belly.”
Herbert joined the program last season, and the Lions went 1-13 playing a junior varsity schedule. An injury to pitcher Alyssa Jones had a domino effect on the lineup, pushing a few of the players out of position.
Herbert said this year’s Lions will begin the season with seven juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen on the roster, with a wide range of experience.
The softball Lions watched their school’s soccer, volleyball and basketball teams steadily grow and improve throughout the course of their inaugural seasons. Herbert is expecting the same trajectory from his group, focusing on the intangibles along the way.
The “big push” now, Herbert said, is commitment to the program and getting better.
“I’m super excited for the older girls to take on that leadership role and step up and kind of build a baseline or build an expectation of what Lockwood softball looks like and what it’s going to be in the future,” Herbert said. “It takes an army, it’s not just the kid. It takes the parents and the community to buy in and commit to what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build.”
Make it a dozen
Class AA’s softball postseason will have another new look this season. After years of playing a best-of-3, one-day playoff series to determine state-tournament berths, the classification moved to a divisional tournament format in 2019.
But that move was ill-fated. The initial tournament in 2019 was rained out in its entirety, and the 2020 tournament was wiped out along with the full season in 2020 due to coronavirus. Last year’s tournament was played without incident, but it will stand as the final divisional.
This year, the top six teams from the regular-season conference standings of both the Eastern and Western divisions will qualify for state, expanding that tournament from eight teams to 12. With the elimination of the divisional tournament, AA teams were able to add two games to their regular-season schedules.
Where are they?
Speaking of state tournaments, here are the dates and locales for the spring sports:
AA softball – May 26-28, Missoula
A softball – May 26-28, Hamilton
B-C softball – May 26-28, Lewistown
AA tennis – May 26-27, Missoula
A tennis – May 26-27, Bozeman
B-C tennis – May 19-21, Bozeman
AA and A track and field – May 27-28, Butte
B and C track and field – May 27-28, Great Falls
B golf – May 17-18, Fairmont Golf Course
C golf – May 17-18, Sidney Golf Course
