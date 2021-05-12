MISSOULA — Two down, one to go for the Frenchtown softball team.
The Broncs checked off their second of three season-long goals on Tuesday when they won the Southwest A championship to secure the conference’s No. 1 seed for the State A tournament. They're the first area team to wrap up a league crown this spring and had already accomplished their first goal when they qualified for state earlier this month.
It’s the 10th conference title for Frenchtown in coach Eli Field’s 16 seasons at the helm. The Broncs have won five league crowns during two stints in the Southwest A, three while in the Northwest A and two as a member of the Central A under Field.
“It feels pretty good actually,” he said. “We’ve been pretty up front with our girls about our goals. We told them let’s go out there and win a championship tonight.”
Frenchtown has outscored its conference opponents 134-18 while going 8-0 in those games. The Broncs have won by at least 10 runs in all those games, with their largest margin being the 21-1 victory at Hamilton to clinch the league title.
Outside of conference play, Frenchtown has wins over presumptive Northeast A champion Lewistown and perennial Class B/C state title contender Florence. The three losses have come to Class AA state title contender Glacier, Class A state title favorite Polson and young-but-talented Class B/C team Mission-Arlee Charlo, who should be in contention for a state crown.
“I’m happy with our two pitchers,” Field said of Sadie Smith and Kendra Jacobs. “They’re in the zone all the time, they mix speeds, locate the ball. Defensively, we’re getting more confident and more comfortable. The thing that’s really encouraging right now is we’re seeing the ball well at the plate.”
The Broncs have five games remaining — against Butte Central, Livingston, Laurel, Columbia Falls and Stevensville — and four of their opponents look to be on pace to qualify for the state tournament. The biggest test and measuring stick should come Saturday against undefeated Laurel, the Southeast A champion.
For Field, a key area for continued improvement is the players staying composed and not letting one mistake snowball into something that gets out of control. That's taking time to develop as Frenchtown came into the season with just two players who had previous varsity playing time.
“We’re still kind of a mystery,” he said. “We bring a different mindset to conference games, a different air of confidence we don’t sometimes bring into normal games, so we’re talking about needing that every time we play. This will be a good opportunity to do that.”
Frenchtown’s third and final goal is to be playing on the last Saturday of the season. That would mean they’ve secured at least a third-place finish.
The Broncs had 15 consecutive top-3 finishes at state before that streak was snapped in 2019. The final 14 of those came under Field, who took over as head coach in the spring of 2005.
“Our strength right now is we come to practice every day and are working and understand we’re not as good as we want to be and as we can be,” he said. “At times, we could not be very good at all. There’s work to do. We’re just trying to be better.”
State preview
It took eight innings, but Mission-Arlee-Charlo toughed out a 4-3 home win over Florence on Tuesday in what could be a preview of the State B/C championship game.
MAC, led by first-year coach Shane Reum, improved to 16-2-1. Florence, guided by coach Maurice Craun, dropped to 15-2.
“It was like a playoff-type game,” Craun said. “I really feel that we’re two of the top teams in the state.”
If the teams do rematch in the state tournament, Florence will have home field advantage because it’s hosting the tournament May 27-29. The Falcons had scored a 10-5 win over MAC at home last month as they ended up splitting their regular-season series.
“I think we’re both pretty evenly matched,” Craun said. “We just didn’t get the key hits we needed when we needed. They made good plays. We made good plays. It was a good pitcher’s duel.”
First win
Eureka earned its first-ever win against rival Libby by scoring a 14-13 home victory Tuesday, according to softball coach and athletic director Brendan Miller.
The Lions scored the final eight runs after trailing 13-6 heading to the bottom of the fifth. They got three in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh for a walk-off win.
Eureka started played softball in the spring of 1996. Libby had been playing softball before Eureka had a program.
