BILLINGS — A number of softball games across the Billings Public Schools system that were postponed last week due to poor weather have been given new dates, per an email from School District 2 activities and athletics director Mark Wahl on Wednesday.

Additionally, an away game for Billings West next month has been affected by the schedule shuffling and been given an updated date as a result.

The changes remarked in the email are as follows:

A game between Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, originally scheduled for April 13, has been rescheduled to May 2. First pitch for the varsity game will be at 5 p.m.

A game between Bozeman at Billings Senior, originally scheduled for April 13, has been rescheduled to April 27. The game will be varsity only with first pitch at 5 p.m.

A game between Great Falls at West, originally scheduled for April 13, has been rescheduled to April 25. First pitch for the varsity game will be at 5 p.m.

A game between West at Great Falls CMR, originally scheduled for April 15, has been rescheduled to May 2. First pitch for the varsity game will be at 4 p.m.

To reduce the number of travel days, West's originally scheduled trip to play at Great Falls for May 4 has been moved up to May 2. First pitch for their game will be at 2 p.m. with the West-CMR game to follow on the same day.