MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky scored its first upset win of the softball season by beating Kalispell Glacier, 10-7, on Tuesday in Missoula.
It was a big rebound victory for the Eagles, who were coming off a 12-10 loss to Butte last week when they blew a late lead in their upset bid. They’re now 2-6 overall and 2-2 in Western AA play after going 3-11 in conference action last year during head coach Trevor Subith’s first season.
“That’s our biggest win since I’ve been here,” he said. “To beat a team like Glacier with what they had coming back and being predicted to be one of the top two teams in the west was huge. Last year, we beat the teams we were supposed to beat; we didn’t win a game as an underdog.
“Things are starting to turn, which is great to see. It tells me there’s some consistency now. The mindset is hopefully changed and should be that we can compete with anybody.”
The Eagles broke open the game with an eight-run second inning that chased starting pitcher Ella Farrell, an all-state selection last year. They finished with 11 hits and drew six walks against a trio of Glacier pitchers while focusing on being patient at the plate. The Eagles’ 10 runs scored are the most Glacier has allowed in its 3-4 start to the season.
Big Sky sophomore Grace Hood went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored while hitting in the No. 3 spot. Freshman Sadie McGuinn was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored at the top of the order. Sophomore Logan Baack finished 3 for 3 with one run driven in and two runs scored at the No. 7 spot in the order.
“Our girls who were rusty or just behind are now hitting,” Subith said. “If we can get that production up and down the lineup, we’re going to be tough to beat. I think we’re going to be in a really good position to shock some teams.”
Big Sky’s pitchers — sophomores Liberty Rogers, Delaney Laird and Annika Loewen — are starting to come around to back up an offense that’s scored 10 or more runs in three of four conference games. They’ve been learning under new assistant coach Maddy Stensby, a former Montana Grizzlies pitcher, and it was Rogers’ turn to show her growth against Glacier.
Rogers gave up 11 hits over seven innings while striking out five and walking just two. She held the Wolfpack to two runs through the first five innings before they put up three in the sixth and two in the seventh to cut into Big Sky’s 10-2 lead. No player had more than two hits against her, and the Eagles’ defense didn’t commit an error.
“Our pitching is turning the corner,” Subith said. “Liberty’s not giving up big innings and our defense is playing outstanding. She was mixing and matching pitches and kept them off balance and guessing. They had a couple big hits here and there, but last year in those situations we’d walk six, then have an error and then give up a big hit.
“We’re not making errors behind our pitchers and she’s not walking anybody. Coming into this year, my thought was we would hit and then if we can pitch and play defense, we’ll be in good shape.”
