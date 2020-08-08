BELGRADE — Belgrade’s Maddie Tomasetti hit a grand slam and Anna Toon and Macao Jackson combined on a two-hitter to lead Phillip Baucus Marines to a 17-0 win over Robert Green Navy on Saturday in the championship game of the annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic.
Lauren Archie of Helena Capital added four RBIs for the Marines, who had 17 hits in the seven-inning game.
Toon, the Great Falls High star pitcher, threw four hitless innings and struck out six. Jackson, of Ronan, followed over the final three innings, giving up two hits.
The Marines went 4-0 in the tournament and scored 44 runs while giving up just six.
The tournament features some of the top softball players in Montana, divided into teams honoring the branches of the United States’ armed forces. This was the seventh year of the all-star tournament.
