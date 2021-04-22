BILLINGS — For 3½ innings, Billings Senior’s Kennedy Venner and Billings West’s Alison Eldridge locked horns.
Both pitchers piled up the strikeouts and the zeroes early on a cool, gusty Thursday afternoon at the Will James softball fields. Venner blinked first. She didn’t blink last.
Venner struck out 17 and Kara Conway homered, doubled and drove in three runs to help the Broncs edge the Golden Bears 4-3 in what, in this era of high school softball, amounted to a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel.
Maybe five years ago, perhaps 10, certainly 20 years ago, Thursday’s game would have been the norm. Now, with composite bats and hitters working on their swings year ‘round, a taught, strikeout-laden contest certainly qualifies as an outlier.
But that’s the type of game the hard-throwing Venner and the change-of-speeds Eldridge provided. Consider that the teams entered Thursday averaging a combined 26 runs per game and that a steady crosswind was blowing out to left field, it seemed being in the pitcher’s circle was a potentially difficult place to be.
Neither pitcher, though, allowed her opposing hitters to really get in a groove, and when it was over both teams collected just six hits. Eldridge finished with 10 strikeouts, meaning 27 of the 42 possible outs were via the K.
“It’s been years since you’ve had dominant pitchers because now everything’s the home run,” West coach Preston Sanders said. “It’s just home run, home run, home run, that’s what everybody’s doing. I mean, it’s a fun game to coach because then you’re sitting there trying to manufacture runs, get people in scoring position by doing different things. It was a good game."
Full disclosure, the game still had its share of home runs.
West’s Chloe Nelson broke the scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth for a 2-0 lead. Two innings later Conway answered with her own two-run shot in the top of the sixth.
Conway’s homer was the ice-breaker the Broncs (7-2, 4-0 Eastern AA) needed, Venner said.
“It definitely brought momentum because our dugout was kind of quiet,” Venner said. “When she hit (the home run), it was just a total game-changer. Kara is the type of person to build everyone up and for her to hit that just completely changed the whole game.”
With the game still tied in the top of the seventh, Payton Kale led off with a walk and took third one out later on Isabelle Dillon’s double. Venner broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI ground out, and on the next pitch Conway rocketed a double to center for her third RBI and a 4-2 Broncs’ lead.
Avery Martin pulled the Bears (6-2, 2-2) within a run by leading off the bottom of the seventh with a home run, but Venner shut the door by inducing a fly out and then registered her 16th and 17th strikeouts to end the game.
“I love it, but I was thinking, ‘why do I do this job?’ "Senior coach Lisa Shulund said with a laugh about the game’s drama. “But, yeah, it was a different game for sure and different than what we’ve been seeing. Obviously, both pitchers had a great game and I was very impressed with the Eldridge girl. I thought she did a nice job. West is a great team and we are happy to come out on top.”
