BOZEMAN — Plentywood's nationally ranked javelin thrower Cameron Brusven and Billings West slugger Camden Susott are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for April.

Brusven, a senior who has headed to the University of Mary in North Dakota top play football in the fall, uncorked a personal best javelin toss of 197 feet, 8 inches on April 28 to rank ninth in the nation. He also won the Glasgow Invitational on April 1 with 180-3 and the R&L Invitational on April 7 with 181-5.

Brusven's 197-8 toss puts him eight feet ahead of the next-best toss among all Montana classes.

Susott, a junior who was Class B all-state at Huntley Project a year ago, finished the month with 10 home runs in 10 games for a batting average of .642 and a slugging percentage of 1.785. She also went 5-0 as a pitcher for the Golden Bears with 40 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Susott has two-homer games against Missoula Big Sky, Bozeman and Great Falls. She had at least two hits in every game in April. 

Tags

Load comments