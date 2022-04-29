FRENCHTOWN — Polson put together a five-run sixth inning to pull off a 6-5 comeback win over Florence in a battle of defending state champion softball teams on Friday.
The Pirates, last year's State A champions, improved to 7-2 by becoming the first team to beat the Falcons, last season's State B-C champions. They had lost to Frenchtown, the 2021 State A runner-up, on an extra-winning walk-off Tuesday.
Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Polson's Turquoise Pierre drove in Julia Barnard with an RBI single, Carli Maley brought home Nikki Kendall with an RBI double, Avery Starr sliced a two-run single that scored Pierre and Maley, and Tyneesha Brown scored on an error to break the 5-5 tie.
Katelyne Druyvestein had Polson's other RBI, which came on a sacrifice fly that scored Jaivin BadBear in the third inning. The Pirates collected six runs, five earned, on six hits against Florence starter Kylie Kovatch, who struck out eight and didn't issue a walk in six innings.
Druyvestein pitched all seven innings, holding Florence to five runs, only one of which was earned, on six hits and one walk while striking out eight and having her defense commit eight errors. Florence struck early, scoring two runs in the first inning when Kasidy Yeoman singled and advanced the next three bases on errors and Kolbi Wood reached on an error and later scored on an error.
The Falcons went up 3-0 when Madi Potter, who walked, scored on Autumn Sutton's RBI double. They pushed their lead to 4-1 in the fifth when Rylie Yeoman scored on Oliver Coulter's RBI sacrifice fly after reaching on an error, and they made it 5-1 in the sixth when Jaidyn Larson reached on an error and ended up scoring on an error.
Florence responded later Friday with a 2-0 win over Laurel, the 2021 State A third-place team, as Kovatch pitched a complete-game two-hitter and drove in both runs. The Falcons improved to 10-1 with the win.
