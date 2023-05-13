HELENA — Sunday might be Mother’s Day, but Kathryn Emmert’s seven RBIs and five scoreless innings in the circle in a 12-0 Helena Capital win over Helena High were more emblematic of the legendary performances her father, Tyler, piled up as Carroll College’s quarterback in the early 2000s.

Emmert defied one of the best pitching staffs in Class AA, driving a ball off the wall for a bases-clearing double in the second. An inning later, Emmert launched a grand slam over the left-center field fence, completely breaking the back of the previously one-loss Bengals.

“We started off slow at the beginning of our season, and we’ve just been trying to get back where we were last year and just try to find that fight again,” Emmert said post game.

“I think we did.”

“It just erupted in cheers,” senior Erin Hirschi said of the Bruins’ dugout after Emmert’s grand slam. “Then we sprinted out to go tap her helmet at home plate.”

Back-to-back two-out hits in the first and a lead-off reach in the fourth (that was promptly doubled off when Emmert snagged a liner) were the only blemishes on Emmert’s dominant day in the circle.

She struck out Helena High’s Kalley May to escape a jam in the first, and sat down the Bengals in the order in the second, third and fifth innings.

Emmert needed just 59 pitches (41 strikes) to carve up an offense that entered play hitting .358.

“She kept us off-balance,” Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte said of Emmert. “When we got down, I thought we pressed. That’s just part of it.”

“That’s what’s going to happen when you give up a few runs and when you’ve gotta get extra outs in an inning.”

“Amazing,” Hirschi said of her teammate. “She was hitting her spots and the change-up was looking great. Her hitting – powerful.”

Capital played long ball in the first when Anna Cockhill blasted her fifth home run of the season out to left-center field.

The Bruins played small in the second when Erin Hirschi bunted runners to second and third with one out.

Kate Rhodes cashed in one batter later, sending a line drive into center to score those runs in what would become a six-run frame.

“We got a couple runs there and it kept multiplying,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said. “We had good at-bats, we worked hard. We talked about getting productive outs – moving runners.”

“Some days, the softball gods just let it all come together for you.”

A bloop single that should’ve been caught by the Bengals led off that game-changing second inning. A one-out error then compounded Helena High’s struggles.

Bengals’ starter Rylie Schlepp was relieved following Emmert’s three-RBI double. Faith Howard struck out a pair to escape further damage, but was greeted with three hits, and eventually, Emmert's home run in the third.

“We just weren’t ready to play for some reason and we didn’t bring our best,” Schulte said. “That falls on me to have them ready to go, and I didn’t have them in the right mental space to play their best.”

Emmert, after recording the final out, let out a yell as she walked back to the dugout that had to capture the feeling every Bruin shared in that moment.

Not only did Capital’s statement victory – on Senior Day, no less – help the Bruins in the Western AA standings as they improved to 7-4 in league play (after starting 3-3) with three games to go, it avenged an 8-1 Helena High thumping on April 22.

It also snapped the Bengals’ seven-game win streak. Helena High drops to 14-2 overall and 9-2 in conference play.

“I was super excited,” Emmert said. “I didn’t come in here thinking we were gonna run rule them – I thought it was gonna be a close game…

“I definitely had confidence in our team and it was an awesome feeling to see that last out and [know] that I pitched that whole game.”

Capital senior Paige O’Mara collected two hits in the win, while Belle Glowacki and Rhodes each drove in a pair of runs.

Kate Drynan finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Miller was hesitant to say if Saturday was the best game of Emmert’s career thus far.

Whether or not it ends up being remembered that way, it’s a day Emmert likely won’t soon forget and a game the Bruins could eventually point to as a turning point in a season that still has plenty of promise.