HELENA — Spring has officially sprung and the weather is trending warmer. For Helena-area prep softball teams, that means it is time to get another season rolling.
Helena High and Capital are scheduled to open their seasons on Tuesday with a doubleheader against Billings-area teams in Senior and West. Both the Bengals and Bruins are coming off Class AA State Tournament appearances, but are in different places when it comes to lost production from last year’s graduating players.
For East Helena, 2022 will be its first varsity season. The Vigilantes pieced together a solid record playing as a sub-varsity squad a year ago. East Helena opens against Stevensville on Monday, April 4.
“Our expectations are a little higher”
Capital boasted a winning record last season, but went two-and-out at the state tournament. The Bruins dropped six of their 11 games, including a 3-2 loss to eventual state champion Belgrade, by three runs or fewer and did so with three freshmen and a sophomore contributing a good chunk of the offensive production.
Anna Cockhill, Taylor Sayers and Kathryn Emmert were All-Conference selections as freshmen last season. Cockhill also garnered All-State honors as Capital’s starting shortstop after hitting .500 with an OPS over 1.200 and 26 RBI.
Sayers started at catcher and matched Cockhill’s .500 batting average and drove in 36 runs, while Emmert hit .310 and added 15 RBI. Emmert also recorded a 3.24 ERA in 54 innings pitched.
Nyeala Herndon was Capital’s go-to starting pitcher as a sophomore, leading the team in appearances and innings pitched last season. She won seven games for the Bruins and struck out 58 batters in 65.1 innings. At the plate, Herndon, along with Mackenzie Siegers, paced the team with six home runs. She slugged nearly .700 and drove in 23 runs, earning second-team All-Conference honors for her efforts.
“We were pretty young last year, like a lot of other teams in the state,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “We have a lot of good players back, so our expectations are a little higher. We have some award winners back from last year…I expect good things out of those girls again.”
Siegers, Jenna Priddy, Lexi McNew and Jaedyn Kent are top contributors that graduated last spring, leaving some holes to fill for the Bruins. Players like Amanda Nettleton, McKenna Moore and Rylee Solan are back for their senior seasons.
The Bruins also added Ashley King, a senior transfer from Washington, to the mix. Miller said he expects her to play and make an impact somewhere on the field.
Capital’s roster features those four aforementioned seniors, four more juniors, nine sophomores and six freshmen.
That young core, both at the plate and in the circle, seemed to make the biggest impact for the Bruins a season ago, and as they continue to grow as players, expect Capital’s win total to do the same.
“They set a lot of offensive records for us and Kathryn did a great job on the mound for us,” Miller said of his young core. “My expectations are – yeah they were freshmen last year – but we need them to continue to improve. They were leaders for us in a lot of areas last year, but we need them to keep growing. They can’t just become satisfied with where they are and I certainly don’t think that’s going to happen. They’re all competitive girls.”
In Emmert, Herndon and Nettleton, the Bruins are getting the vast majority of their pitching from last season back. Miller hopes that varsity experience pays off for his pitchers this year and expects to lean heavily on Herndon and Nettleton in the circle early on.
Where exactly the ceiling is for this team will reveal itself as games are played, but Miller believes he has a very competitive group of younger players who are ready to take another step forward.
“The competitive nature of our core group is what keeps me excited,” Miller said. “As an old-school coach, girls that compete and that are driven to be better are who are really fun to coach.”
Capital is scheduled to play Senior, at home, at noon on Tuesday. West follows at 2 p.m.
“There’s a lot of positivity, there’s a lot of competition, but it’s been healthy competition”
Helena High hit 39 home runs, amassed a .370 team batting average and slugged .625 last season. Nine times the Bengals scored 10 or more runs in a game and fielded a roster with a good amount of seniors.
Helena finished the season 13-13, and like their crosstown counterparts, went two-and-out in the state tournament. Much of that aforementioned offensive production, or at least the leading edge of it, however, departed the program when Amber Countryman graduated last year.
Countryman was All-Conference and All-State as Helena’s starting catcher. She set numerous single-season program records, including in home runs (11), slugging percentage (1.041) and on-base percentage (.562).
Alyssa Koenig (.400 batting average, three home runs, 19 RBI), Brooke Ark (.396 batting average, five home runs, 30 RBI) and Reegan Walsh (.356 batting average, five home runs, 19 RBI) also graduated, leaving the program with two returning All-Conference players.
“We had some seniors graduate last year [who provided] a lot of offensive production and did a lot in terms of putting balls in play pretty consistently,” Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte said. “That’s a big thing that we’ve looked at. We’re gonna have a little bit of a different identity, I think, at times this year, offensively anyway.”
Brooke Richardson, the Bengals’ All-State first baseman a season ago, returns for her junior year. Richardson slashed .370/.453/.849/1.303 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI. Ashlyn Lamping, who hit .346 last season, is also back.
“Brooke Richardson was an all-state first baseman last year. She’s back and kinda just picking up where she left off at the plate and in the field,” Schulte said. “Probably more than anything that I’ve noticed with Brooke – she’s really taking on some leadership roles as a returner. I’m excited about that.”
With offensive production to replace, Schulte said has liked what he has seen out of younger players this off-season. Kylee Wetzel will be making the transition from outfield to shortstop this season, according to Schulte, and Audri Aakre will likely get some time at third base.
Kendall Klemp (at catcher), Kalley May, Makenna Campbell and Madi Lamping are other players who will likely see their playing time increase this season.
“You start with what you think may be a good [batting] order,” Schulte said. “You’re probably going to see us switch it up quite a bit early in the year. You’ll probably see anywhere between 10 and 12 girls getting turns at the plate. I think it’s just a matter of finding what fits best, what’s our best order, to help us produce runs.”
Schulte said he feels like, in many instances, that he has options for different spots in the lineup. He said that makes his team versatile, and that the competition has benefitted his team this off-season.
“There hasn’t been a practice where I’ve been disappointed in our effort or our attitude,” Schulte said. “I think we’ve done a really great job – this group has really embraced each other…What excites me is how they are around each other and how they are to one another. There’s a lot of positivity, there’s a lot of competition, but it’s been healthy competition.”
In the circle, Helena loses both of its primary pitchers from last season. Koenig started 18 games and pitched 64 innings, while Faith Manibusan pitched in 22 games and filled 55 innings.
Maloree English could see some time in the circle once she shakes off an injury. In the meantime, expect sophomore Rylie Schlepp, as well as incoming freshman Faith Howard, to get some turns in the circle.
Helena, weather permitting, will play West at noon on Tuesday, with Senior to follow at 2 p.m.
“I think the AA presents a lot of different teams and the competition among teams is going to be awesome,” Schulte said. “A lot of different teams are going to compete and I’m excited to see how our girls go out and play. Tuesday we’ve got West and Senior, two of the better programs in the state coming to town. It’s always great to have that opportunity right away to see where you stack up.”
“I think we can actually compete”
East Helena’s softball program was brand new last year and posted a winning record at the sub-varsity level. The Vigilantes’ crowning achievement in their inaugural campaign was a 5-3 victory over Butte Central’s varsity squad, the same program East Helena will now face as a conference foe in the Southwest A.
“It will be different and I have told [the players] that,” Vigilantes head coach Megan Surginer said of the jump to varsity. “I’ve told them that they’re very capable and that they just need to keep building on the skills that we taught last year. Kinda been coaching up these new freshmen who do have travel ball experience in the past. They’ve been great additions and I think we can actually compete.”
East Helena’s roster is void of seniors, but does feature five juniors, according to Surginer, and another six freshmen.
Surginer said that, with the experience these freshmen bring, she has not had to teach the very basics of the game this off-season. That has been a departure from last season when, as a brand new program, there were several players just being introduced to the game.
“We have a lot of really promising incoming freshmen,” Surginer said. “They’re just building onto a team that worked really well together last year. We were really proud of our record, especially since it was a brand new program. We were building from the ground up and they really impressed me.”
In last season’s win over Butte Central, and really all year, sophomores Ella Pickett and Belle Surginer were the straw that stirred the drink for East Helena. Belle fanned nine Butte Central batters in that victory a season ago and Pickett hit a two-run home run as the team’s starting catcher.
For their efforts last year, both were named honorable mentions on the 2021 Independent Record All-Area Softball Team.
“This year, their teammates nominated them as Captains,” Megan said. “Looking for them to lead the team…They’re the engine of our team…
“They have a good relationship, both on and off the field. They’ve been playing together, in numerous different sports, since they were pretty young. They’re chemistry is dynamite and you couldn’t ask for more as a coach.”
Belle is Megan’s daughter, and since her first year playing travel ball at age eight, Belle has been coached by her mother.
“We’re really close,” Megan said. “Sometimes it can be challenging, though, to know the mother-daughter relationship outside of softball. Then, once we step on the field, we’re coach and player. We’ve learned that dynamic over the years and it’s actually grown into something that’s really fun.”
Megan, who pitched for Helena High’s softball team and graduated in 1999, spent four seasons playing for Idaho State in the early 2000s. She has been back in Helena for the past 15 or so years and saw an opportunity to help give back by guiding East Helena’s team.
“I’ve always loved the game of softball,” Megan said. “Ever since I’ve been back in Helena – since 2005 – I’ve just been really wanting to give back. I’ve had lots of good coaches throughout my years in the softball world. I just wanted to be able to do that and give the younger girls of Helena and East Helena a good example of women being strong and being able to coach sports.”
Like they were able to accomplish last year, the Vigilantes just want to have a winning season. Last year gave the players and coaches the confidence that could happen.
The Vigilantes begin their first-ever varsity season on April 4, at home, against Stevensville. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
