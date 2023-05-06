FLORENCE — Jerny Crawford and the Mission-Arlee-Charlo softball team had its best season in program history but was determined to accomplish more when it left Florence after losing in the 2021 State B-C championship game.

The Bulldogs returned to the scene in the Bitterroot Valley on Saturday for the first time since that monumental second-place finish. They departed the diamond this time full of smiles as they collected a breakthrough 8-2 win after losing to Florence in each of the past two championship contests.

"We all know of this rivalry and we all feel it,” the Carroll College-bound Crawford said. “We’ve always been on the losing side, so it feels really good to be on top this game. We want to take home the state championship, so it feels really good beating their team.

“Before the game, I was like, ‘I’m either going to have a really good day or a really bad day.’ Now that we won, I’m going to have a really good day.”

That’s the power of this rivalry over the past three seasons. It’s not just that MAC has been the state runner-up to Florence the past two years. The Bulldogs’ senior and junior classes entered Saturday having gone 1-10 against the Falcons over the previous two seasons.

Getting this win was key to show MAC what could be possible because the sense of urgency to win a state title has hit Crawford, a two-time all-state player whose freshman season was canceled by the pandemic. This is her final season before going to Carroll, a choice that was a combination of getting to keep playing softball, learning in the school’s strong nursing program and partaking in ROTC because she wants to become an Army nurse.

“There’s a lot of pressure,” she said. “I’ve definitely felt that. The nervousness. Even coming into this game, a nonconference game, it’s even more pressure wanting to get there.”

It’s the end not only for Crawford, a shortstop, but for eight seniors. She and twin sister Rheid Crawford, a second baseman, lock down the middle infield for third-year coach Shane Reum because of their “confidence and calmness” and they helped the defense strand nine Florence baserunners.

The offense provided breathing room as senior Payton Smith had a two-run single and an RBI sacrifice fly while fellow senior Hayleigh Smith singled home one run. The juniors contributed as Izzy Evans clubbed a solo home run and Lettie Umphrey tagged two RBI singles.

“You have 10 losses to a team in two years and you remember the heartache, how you feel, the emptiness,” Reum said. “It’s in all our heads and all our hearts. This is the game we talk about. This is the end-all for us. But it’s just the beginning really. They’re not done. Florence will come back and we better be ready.”

The Bulldogs now own wins over two defending state champs as they improved their record to 15-1. The signature victory pairs well with their triumphs over Class A teams Hamilton and Frenchtown last week, the latter of which won the 2022 State A championship.

Evans earned her first pitching win against the Falcons with a complete-game performance as she scattered 10 hits and one walk by moving around the ball to jam hitters inside and get them to chase high. She had been in the circle as a freshman when MAC lost that 2021 chipper in Florence.

“This was probably more exciting than beating Frenchtown for sure,” Evans said of defeating of Florence. “We’ve played them a lot and we’ve only beat them twice. They’re a new team, so it didn’t feel as good. But still felt pretty exciting.”

The lone regular-season showdown between MAC and Florence was one of the most anticipated area games this year. It served as a rematch of the past two title contests as well as a potential preview of the divisional championship game and possibly a state tournament matchup.

Both teams entered the day with two wins over Class A opponents while MAC was undefeated against Class B-C squads and Florence suffered its first B-C loss to Manhattan on Friday. MAC’s only loss came against Columbia Falls, a State A qualifier last season, and was just a couple hours after the Bulldogs had beaten Frenchtown last weekend.

“I was kind of happy to see a loss,” Reum said. “You’re never really happy to see a loss, but an undefeated season is tough and it wears on you and they start thinking about it. It seemed to focus us back. Since then, we’re back on track and we have some wins since that weekend.”

Florence dropped to 13-4, still one of the state’s top records, after graduating four seniors who were core players on the back-to-back championship teams. The Falcons have wins over defending State A third-place finisher Polson and Class A Corvallis, and two of their losses have come against Class A teams Havre and Hamilton.

Rylee Yeoman, one of two seniors, and Autumn Sutton have been the primary pitchers for third-year coach Maurice Craun as the Falcons replace flamethrower Kylie Kovatch, who’s now at Carroll College. Yeoman gave up eight hits and five walks in seven innings against MAC while driving in one run herself on a double to go with Ava Philbrick’s RBI bloop single.

“There were a lot of bright spots,” Craun said. “We’re young. We played young kids that really stepped up and did well. I think we’re about where we want to be.

“We know that they’re good. And they know we’re here. They’ve got some really good softball players that have been playing a long time. Every time we play them, it’s going to be a battle. We needed to see them before divisionals so we can prepare.”