One day after a 4-2 win over Glacier, Helena High took on Kalispell Flathead and with another stellar performance in the circle, the Bengals notched their third straight win thanks to an 11-2 triumph Saturday at Mihelish Field.
On Friday, it was Maloree English who notched a complete-game victory and Saturday, it was Rylie Schlepp who went start to finish for the victory and for the second straight game, Helena's pitcher opened with five straight scoreless innings.
Flathead plated two runs in the sixth inning, but Schlepp still earned the win thanks to a total of 15 strikes and surrendering just two runs on seven hits.
"Last night in the circle it was (Maloree) and today it was Rylie," Helena head softball coach Ryan Schulte said. "15 strikeouts on the day, that's a great day for her. Again, (Kendall Klemp) was working great behind the plate and when those things happen, and even the defense being ready when they did put the ball in play, that was a good deal."
Helena's defense was solid for the second straight day but the offense started much faster than on Friday and opened with five runs in the bottom of the first.
The Bengals scored another run in the second, then pushed it to 7-0 on a fourth-inning home run from senior Kylee Wetzel.
"It felt great," she said. "That whole game just had a great feeling to it and it just has to do with the team and the energy that we bring."
Since falling behind 10-3 to Butte on Tuesday, the Bengals have certainly flipped the switch. They scored the final nine runs of the game to rally past Butte, then knocked off Glacier 4-2, before the 11-2 win Saturday.
That means in the last 18 innings, Helena High has allowed just four runs and outscored its opponents 24-4. It has also held teams scoreless in 16 of those 18 innings.
"Just us sticking together as a team, that's been important," Wetzel said of Helena's recent success. "And just having each other's backs."
Stellar work in the circle has helped too and the Bengals have gotten that and then some from each of their pitchers. Faith Howard got the win in relief against Butte, while English and Schlepp both put together complete-game victories over Glacier and Flathead.
"I think the biggest thing is our pitchers have been able to hit their spots," Schulte said. "They are getting some movement too but the thing I like the most is that they are all working together. They are competing with each other, because they all want to be in the circle but they are such great teammates even when they aren't pitching. That's my favorite part."
Helena finished the game with 11 hits from six batters. Wetzel notched a team-high three hits, which included a double, as well as her home run. She also scored three times.
English, Madi Lamping and Brooke Richardson added two hits while Makenna Campbell and Kendell Klemp had one. Klemp belted a two-out, three-run double in the bottom of the sixth that was a feet few short of being a grand slam.
Kaidyn Lake led the way for the Bravettes with two hits. Mackenzie Brandt also got Flathead on the board in the sixth inning with a two-run home run. Ava Bessen got the loss after allowing 11 runs on 11 hits.
Helena will play Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
