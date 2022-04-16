EAST HELENA — Sadie Smith was a lead-off single away from tossing a five-inning perfect game on Saturday as Frenchtown advanced to 6-0 on the season with a 14-0 run-rule shortened victory over East Helena.
In a matchup of teams on opposite ends of the competitive spectrum, Frenchtown displayed a balance between aggressiveness and patience that comes from having a senior-laden roster and state playoff experience as last year’s Class A runner-up.
“I think that’s what you see as the difference between where they’re at and where we’re at,” Broncs head coach Eli Field said. “We put seven seniors on the field to start and have three more on the bench. We’re a fairly experienced group at all positions.”
When Frenchtown had baserunners, the Broncs moved them. The first three batters of the game reached base for the visitors and were all scored. Two crossed the plate on wild pitches in the first inning as five total Frenchtown runs came courtesy of balls that reached the back-stop.
Frenchtown took extra bases regularly in Saturday afternoon’s win. In the second inning, Alexis Godin belted a ball into the right-center field gap that scored a run. She made it into third base standing up, but as the throw followed her to the bag, she sprinted home to extend the Broncs’ advantage to 7-0.
Frenchtown, after scoring three runs in the first, tacked on four in the second inning and three more in the third. That proved to be more than enough run support for Smith.
After yielding a lead-off base hit to begin the game, Smith struck out six of the next seven Vigilante batters she faced and allowed just two additional balls to be put into play through three innings.
“The mindset that they have as far as the aggressiveness that they want to take on the bases, it was good to see it translate from practice to games,” Field said. “I think we set the tone with that. Sadie was spot-on with her location on everything she wanted to do. I called a changeup and I knew right when I called it that it shouldn’t have been [called]. That was the only hit she gave up in the game…She was awesome.”
Smith said the weather, which included temps in the low-30s and wind, didn’t really bother her in the circle and that she was able to throw her secondary pitches effectively.
Smith finished the game with 10 strikeouts and allowed just three batted balls to reach the outfield. She faced the minimum after the first inning single and struck out back-to-back East Helena batters to end the contest.
Up 10-0 through three, Frenchtown added two runs in the fourth when a trio of East Helena errors and a base hit from Abby Faulhaber opened the door. Chloe Long laced a run-scoring hit down the third base line in the fifth inning and a run-scoring ground out completed the offensive display for the Broncs on Saturday.
“We have some fielding to work on,” East Helena head coach Megan Surginer said. “Errors killed us today…[Frenchtown] is a good program. They were runners up at state last year. Frenchtown, they’ve been good for years, they’ve been good since I played. You know you’re going to come up against some good coaching, good pitching and all-around good bats.”
Frenchtown has now scored double-digit runs in all six of its games this season. Field said he has been impressed with how well his team is executing at the plate and staying patient no matter the count, something that comes with having a senior-dominated lineup and a handful of impactful underclassmen.
“We’ve really been working on the idea of letting the ball travel and hitting the ball to the opposite field,” Field said. “We’ve been doing a good job with that all year long. We are very patient. One of the benefits of having a really veteran group is that you can advance the level of the game that you’re coaching. We can talk about having a plan when they go up to the plate, we can talk about what it is that we’re looking for when we get up in a count or behind in a count.”
Smith, who is a senior for the Broncs and their go-to starting pitcher, believes the team has a better mentality and is tighter as a group compared to last year through this point in the season. For a team that was one win away from a state title, that bodes well for future success as Frenchtown continues conference play.
Field said the Broncs are in phase one of their season goals: qualify for state. Up until that happens, he said that is all the coaching staff and players are concerned with, and should that happen, the mindset would turn toward improving their seed.
East Helena, in its first varsity softball season, is in a different position. The Vigilantes are still working on some of the finer points of the game with a roster void of seniors. The program picked up its first-ever varsity-level win last weekend, but has also experienced three defeats by 10 runs or more this season.
Still, Surginer can pick out at least one positive she is seeing in the growth of her team.
“Our girls are starting to come together bonding-wise,” Surginer said. “You can’t ask for more than that as a coach. They’re not ready to give up. They told me that [after the game] and they wanted me to know that. They’re going to work hard. We’ll have practice again on Monday and we’ll go back to the drawing board and just work at it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.