Great Falls CMR 4, Billings Skyview 3
|Billings Skyview; 0 0 1 2 0 0 0—3;5;3
|Great Falls CMR; 0 1 0 0 1 1 1—4;8;2
W: Brie Ginnaty. L: Piper Chartier.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Isabella Ereaux 2, Keke Muessig, Rachel Hirschi, Tailer Senn. 2B: Isabella Ereaux. HR: Rachel Hirschi. RBIs: Rachel Hirschi 2, Isabella Ereaux.
Great Falls CMR—Hits: Jaclyn Kleinsasser 2, Tori LaPierre 2, Lauren Lindseth 2, Brie Ginnaty, Sarah Faulk. 2B: Lauren Lindseth. HR: Tori LaPierre, Brie Ginnaty. RBIs: Tori LaPierre 2, Brie Ginnaty, Sarah Faulk.
Havre 17, Lewistown 3
|Lewistown; 1 0 0 0 2—3;5;3
|Havre; 2 5 2 8 0—17;12;0
W: Avery Carlson. L: Karolyne Southworth.
Lewistown—Hits: Emily Morris 2, Kloe Southworth, Shelby Sannar, Kiya Foran. RBIs: Ruth Long, Kloe Southworth.
Havre—Hits: Molly Huse 4, Camille Keeley 2, Hannah Gingery 2, Alyssa Oliver 2, Keylee Cline, Avery Carlson. 2B: Camille Keeley 2, Keylee Cline, Molly Huse, Hannah Gingery. 3B: Avery Carlson. HR: Molly Huse. RBIs: Molly Huse 7, Keylee Cline 2, Danni Wirtzberger 2, Avery Carlson, Camille Keeley, Hannah Gingery, Alyssa Oliver.
Bozeman 11, Missoula Hellgate 2
Frenchtown 16, Stevensville 2
|Stevensville; 0 0 0 2—2;3;0
|Frenchtown; 7 8 1 0—16;12;5
W: Sadie Smith.
Frenchtown—Hits: Juna Ashby 3, Cassidy Bagnell 2, Sadie Smith 2, Alexis Godin 2, Olivia Campbell, Parker Robinson, Chloe Long. 2B: Cassidy Bagnell, Sadie Smith, Alexis Godin, Olivia Campbell. 3B: Juna Ashby 2. RBIs: Alexis Godin 4, Cassidy Bagnell 2, Sadie Smith 2, Olivia Campbell 2, Juna Ashby, Abby Faulhaber, Parker Robinson, Carah Evans, Chloe Long.
Kalispell Glacier 6, Columbia Falls 1
Manhattan 21, Deer Lodge 1
|Manhattan; 13 5 2 1—21;11;1
|Deer Lodge; 0 1 0 0—1;0;5
W: Meagan Elgas.
Manhattan—Hits: Meagan Elgas 3, Delaney Doherty 2, Zohy O'Rourke, Adele Didriksen, Sierra Blanchard, Abby Samuel, Jaymi Rosenberger, Danielle Nolan. 2B: Zohy O'Rourke, Meagan Elgas. RBIs: Meagan Elgas 4, Zohy O'Rourke 2, Delaney Doherty 2, Emma Kabalin, Paige Ballantyne, Abby Samuel, Jaymi Rosenberger, Ryley Gault, Morgan Pavlik.
