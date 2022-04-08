 

Great Falls CMR 4, Billings Skyview 3

Billings Skyview; 0 0 1 2 0 0 0—3;5;3
Great Falls CMR; 0 1 0 0 1 1 1—4;8;2

W: Brie Ginnaty. L: Piper Chartier.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Isabella Ereaux 2, Keke Muessig, Rachel Hirschi, Tailer Senn. 2B: Isabella Ereaux. HR: Rachel Hirschi. RBIs: Rachel Hirschi 2, Isabella Ereaux.

Great Falls CMR—Hits: Jaclyn Kleinsasser 2, Tori LaPierre 2, Lauren Lindseth 2, Brie Ginnaty, Sarah Faulk. 2B: Lauren Lindseth. HR: Tori LaPierre, Brie Ginnaty. RBIs: Tori LaPierre 2, Brie Ginnaty, Sarah Faulk.

Havre 17, Lewistown 3

Lewistown; 1 0 0 0 2—3;5;3
Havre; 2 5 2 8 0—17;12;0

W: Avery Carlson. L: Karolyne Southworth.

Lewistown—Hits: Emily Morris 2, Kloe Southworth, Shelby Sannar, Kiya Foran. RBIs: Ruth Long, Kloe Southworth.

Havre—Hits: Molly Huse 4, Camille Keeley 2, Hannah Gingery 2, Alyssa Oliver 2, Keylee Cline, Avery Carlson. 2B: Camille Keeley 2, Keylee Cline, Molly Huse, Hannah Gingery. 3B: Avery Carlson. HR: Molly Huse. RBIs: Molly Huse 7, Keylee Cline 2, Danni Wirtzberger 2, Avery Carlson, Camille Keeley, Hannah Gingery, Alyssa Oliver. 

Bozeman 11, Missoula Hellgate 2

Frenchtown 16, Stevensville 2

Stevensville; 0 0 0 2—2;3;0
Frenchtown; 7 8 1 0—16;12;5

W: Sadie Smith. 

Frenchtown—Hits: Juna Ashby 3, Cassidy Bagnell 2, Sadie Smith 2, Alexis Godin 2, Olivia Campbell, Parker Robinson, Chloe Long. 2B: Cassidy Bagnell, Sadie Smith, Alexis Godin, Olivia Campbell. 3B: Juna Ashby 2. RBIs: Alexis Godin 4, Cassidy Bagnell 2, Sadie Smith 2, Olivia Campbell 2, Juna Ashby, Abby Faulhaber, Parker Robinson, Carah Evans, Chloe Long.

 

Kalispell Glacier 6, Columbia Falls 1

Manhattan 21, Deer Lodge 1

Manhattan; 13 5 2 1—21;11;1
Deer Lodge; 0 1 0 0—1;0;5

W: Meagan Elgas. 

Manhattan—Hits: Meagan Elgas 3, Delaney Doherty 2, Zohy O'Rourke, Adele Didriksen, Sierra Blanchard, Abby Samuel, Jaymi Rosenberger, Danielle Nolan. 2B: Zohy O'Rourke, Meagan Elgas. RBIs: Meagan Elgas 4, Zohy O'Rourke 2, Delaney Doherty 2, Emma Kabalin, Paige Ballantyne, Abby Samuel, Jaymi Rosenberger, Ryley Gault, Morgan Pavlik.

Thompson Falls 10, Troy 0

