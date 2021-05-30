Eastern B-C
All-state: Aubrey Allison, So., Shepherd; Maggie Bender, So., Conrad; Camille Bradley, Sr., Cut Bank; MaKenna Burke, Fr., Cut Bank; Haileigh Davis, Sr., Shepherd; Reed Johnson, Sr., Stillwater; Davyn Myrick, Sr., Glasgow; Camden Susott, So., Huntley Project.
All-Conference
First team: Aubrey Allison, So., Shepherd; Maggie Bender, So., Conrad; Camille Bradley, Sr., Cut Bank; MaKenna Burke, Fr., Cut Bank; Haileigh Davis, Sr., Shepherd; Reed Johnson, Sr., Stillwater; Hannah Monroe, So., Cut Bank; Davyn Myrick, Sr., Glasgow; Lauren Philipps, Sr., Conrad; Camden Susott, So., Huntley Project; Lily Zimmer, So., Huntley Project.
Second team: Izzy Adams, Sr., Stillwater; Daley Aune, So., Glasgow; Bailey Egan, Jr., Colstrip; Makayla Harper, Sr., Stillwater; Kinley Kovatch, So., Cut Bank; Mia Link, Sr., Colstrip; Madison Orelup, Sr., Shepherd; Larissa Pinski, So., Great Falls Central; Sienne Spotted Bear, Sr., Cut Bank; Ashley Wengler, Sr., Huntley Project; Sawyer Wiggs, Sr., Stillwater.
