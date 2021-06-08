Western B-C

All-state: Kylie Kovatch, Jr., Florence; Liev Smith, Sr., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo; Kassidy Yeoman, Jr., Florence; Kolbi Wood, Jr., Florence; Kooper Page, So., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo; Michael Shea, Sr., Eureka; Katie Schmidt, Sr., Eureka; Payton Mallett, So., Ennis; Adele Didricksen, Jr., Manhattan; Jerny Crawford, So., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo.

All-conference

First team: Kylie Kovatch, Jr., Florence; Liev Smith, Sr., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo; Kassidy Yeoman, Jr., Florence; Kolbi Wood, Jr., Florence; Kooper Page, So., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo; Michael Shea, Sr., Eureka; Katie Schmidt, Sr., Eureka; Payton Mallett, So., Ennis; Adele Didricksen, Jr., Manhattan; Jerny Crawford, So., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo; Natalie Scott, Sr., Manhattan.

Second team: Ashley Mitchell, So., Anaconda; Riley Wilson, Sr., Thompson Falls; Izzy Evans, Fr., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo; Jenna Snider, Sr., Ennis; Dylan Vigil, Sr., Thompson Falls; Jaidyn Larson, Jr., Florence; Skylar Bergstrom, Sr., Plains; Molly McHugh, Sr., Missoula Loyola; Sami Johnson, Jr., Anaconda; Rhianna Hawkins, Sr., Eureka; Rheid Crawford, So., St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo.

Tags

Load comments