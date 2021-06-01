Softball

Honors teams

Southeast A

All-state: Mia Andersen, so., Laurel; Ella Crookston, jr., Laurel; Taylor Feller, jr., Laurel; Skylar Higgs, sr., Livingston; Ellie Koerber, sr., Billings Central; Aubrey Nedens, fr., Hardin; Lexie Stahlman, jr., Laurel; Marissa Taylor, jr. Livingston.

All-conference

First team: Mia Andersen, so., Laurel; Ella Crookston, jr., Laurel; Taylor Feller, jr., Laurel; Skylar Higgs, sr., Livingston; Ellie Koerber, sr., Billings Central; Aubrey Nedens, fr., Hardin; Lexie Stahlman, jr., Laurel; Marissa Taylor, jr. Livingston; Cora Styles, so., Laurel; Macy Uffelman, fr., Hardin.

Second team: Josie Benson, fr., Laurel; Bailey Chapman, sr., Laurel; Merasia Fisher, so., Hardin; Winter Johnson, jr., Billings Central; Ava Malone, so., Livingston; Mikayala Moorman, sr., Laurel; Shannon Nelson, jr., Livingston; Peyton Whitehead, jr., Billings Central; Taylor Young, jr., Livingston.

Honorable mention: Shelbi Block, jr., Laurel; Emily Jesson, fr., Livingston; Carmen Pallone, fr., Hardin.

