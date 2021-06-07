Softball

Honors teams

Eastern AA

Player of the year: Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior

Offensive player of the year: Morgan Sunchild, Great Falls

All-state: Kennedy Venner, P, Billings Senior; Hollis Baker, C, Senior; Dacee Zent, 1B, Senior; Ryen Palmer, 2B, Great Falls; Lauren Blaschak, SS, Billings West; Kara Conway, IF, Senior; Morgan Sunchild, 3B, Great Falls; Brie Ginnaty, UT, Great Falls CMR; Marliegh Nieto, OF, West; Natalie Beck, OF, Billings Skyview; Amara Stalbery, OF, CMR; Tycelee Bowler, OF, Belgrade.

All-conference

First team: Kennedy Venner, P, Billings Senior; Hollis Baker, C, Senior; Dacee Zent, 1B, Senior; Ryen Palmer, 2B, Great Falls; Lauren Blaschak, SS, Billings West; Kara Conway, IF, Senior; Morgan Sunchild, 3B, Great Falls; Brie Ginnaty, UT, Great Falls CMR; Marliegh Nieto, OF, West; Natalie Beck, OF, Billings Skyview; Amara Stalbery, OF, CMR; Tycelee Bowler, OF, Belgrade.

Second team: Arin Eaton, P, Belgrade; Alex Bloomgren, C, Great Falls; Shaylis Osler, 1B, Belgrade; Tayler Thomas, 2B, Belgrade; Lauren Lindseth, SS, CMR; Maddie Tomasetti, 3B, Belgrade; Hannah Hoffarth, UT, Skyview; Stephanie Jablonski, OF, Great Falls; Halle Spring, OF, West; Ashlyn Jones, OF, Great Falls.

Honorable mention: Tori LaPierre, CMR; Kenna Thomas, Belgrade; Josie Laufenberg, Bozeman; Piper Chartier, Skyview; Tehneson Ehnes, Great Falls; Alison Eldridge, West.

