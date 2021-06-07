Softball
Honors teams
Eastern AA
Player of the year: Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior
Offensive player of the year: Morgan Sunchild, Great Falls
All-state: Kennedy Venner, P, Billings Senior; Hollis Baker, C, Senior; Dacee Zent, 1B, Senior; Ryen Palmer, 2B, Great Falls; Lauren Blaschak, SS, Billings West; Kara Conway, IF, Senior; Morgan Sunchild, 3B, Great Falls; Brie Ginnaty, UT, Great Falls CMR; Marliegh Nieto, OF, West; Natalie Beck, OF, Billings Skyview; Amara Stalbery, OF, CMR; Tycelee Bowler, OF, Belgrade.
All-conference
First team: Kennedy Venner, P, Billings Senior; Hollis Baker, C, Senior; Dacee Zent, 1B, Senior; Ryen Palmer, 2B, Great Falls; Lauren Blaschak, SS, Billings West; Kara Conway, IF, Senior; Morgan Sunchild, 3B, Great Falls; Brie Ginnaty, UT, Great Falls CMR; Marliegh Nieto, OF, West; Natalie Beck, OF, Billings Skyview; Amara Stalbery, OF, CMR; Tycelee Bowler, OF, Belgrade.
Second team: Arin Eaton, P, Belgrade; Alex Bloomgren, C, Great Falls; Shaylis Osler, 1B, Belgrade; Tayler Thomas, 2B, Belgrade; Lauren Lindseth, SS, CMR; Maddie Tomasetti, 3B, Belgrade; Hannah Hoffarth, UT, Skyview; Stephanie Jablonski, OF, Great Falls; Halle Spring, OF, West; Ashlyn Jones, OF, Great Falls.
Honorable mention: Tori LaPierre, CMR; Kenna Thomas, Belgrade; Josie Laufenberg, Bozeman; Piper Chartier, Skyview; Tehneson Ehnes, Great Falls; Alison Eldridge, West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.