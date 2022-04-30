High school

Billings Central 9, Hardin 6

Hardin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—6;0;0
Billings Central; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—9;0;0

No stats reported.

Billings Skyview 21, Missoula Big Sky 10

Billings Skyview; 10 0 6 2 3 0 0—21;17;1
Missoula Big Sky; 5 0 3 2 0 0 0—10;10;2

W: Katy Story. L: Delaney Laird.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Isabella Ereaux 3, Katy Story 2, Ava Lindseth 2, Hailey Schlenker 2, Grace Adams 2, Piper Chartier, Kelcey Fleury, Lily Adams, Rachel Hirschi, Abbagail Zavala, Sydnie Newell. 2B: Lily Adams, Rachel Hirschi, Abbagail Zavala, Grace Adams. 3B: Kelcey Fleury. HR: Ava Lindseth 2, Isabella Ereaux, Piper Chartier, Katy Story, Hailey Schlenker. RBIs: Ava Lindseth 4, Isabella Ereaux 3, Piper Chartier 3, Hailey Schlenker 3, Katy Story 2, Kelcey Fleury 2, Grace Adams 2, Lily Adams, Rachel Hirschi.

Missoula Big Sky—Hits: Logan Baack 2, Delaney Laird 2, Grace Hood 2, Gianna Janacaro, Brooke Schaffer, Sadie McGuinn, Kyler Latrielle. 2B: Logan Baack, Delaney Laird, Sadie McGuinn. HR: Gianna Janacaro, Delaney Laird, Grace Hood. RBIs: Logan Baack 2, Grace Hood 2, Gianna Janacaro, Delaney Laird, Sadie McGuinn.

Billings West 9, Helena Capital 2

Helena Capital; 1 1 0 0 0 0 0—2;6;4
Billings West; 0 3 1 3 0 1 1—9;11;5

W: Camden Susott. L: Nettleton.

Helena Capital—Hits: Taylor Sayers 2, Nyeala Herndon, Kathryn Emmert, A King, Riley Chandler. RBIs: Taylor Sayers.

Billings West—Hits: Camden Susott 2, Mya Boos 2, Marleigh Nieto, Avery Martin, Morgan Kavran, Jillian Johnson, Koral Perez, Lileigh Nieto, Ashley Wik. 2B: Avery Martin, Camden Susott, Morgan Kavran. 3B: . HR: Marleigh Nieto. RBIs: Camden Susott 2, Marleigh Nieto, Jillian Johnson, Lileigh Nieto, Ashley Wik.

Billings West 12, Missoula Sentinel 10

Billings West; 4 3 3 0 0 0 2—12;8;5
Missoula Sentinel; 1 2 5 1 0 1 0—10;12;4

W: Camden Susott. L: R. Crane.

Billings West—Hits: Camden Susott 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Lileigh Nieto 2, Mya Boos, Jillian Johnson. 2B: Mya Boos, Marleigh Nieto. HR: Camden Susott, Marleigh Nieto, Lileigh Nieto. RBIs: Camden Susott 4, Lileigh Nieto 4, Marleigh Nieto 3, Mya Boos.

Missoula Sentinel—Hits: Cassidy Schweitzer 3, Emma Ries 3, Kodi Fraser 3, Jayden Gagner, Kennedy Dypwick, Haley Wolsky. 2B: Cassidy Schweitzer. HR: Cassidy Schweitzer, Emma Ries. RBIs: Cassidy Schweitzer 4, Emma Ries 3, Kodi Fraser 2, Jayden Gagner.

Bozeman 6, Kalispell Flathead 1

Kalispell Flathead; 0 0 0 1 0 0 0—1;0;0
Bozeman; 3 2 0 0 0 1 0—6;0;0

No stats reported.

Bozeman Gallatin 9, Missoula Hellgate 4

Missoula Hellgate; 1 0 1 2 0 0 0—4;6;0
Bozeman Gallatin; 1 1 3 0 0 4 0—9;14;4

No stats reported.

Conrad-Choteau 9, Glasgow 1

Glasgow; 0 0 0 1 0 0 0—1;5;1
Conrad-Choteau; 1 3 2 1 1 1 0—9;15;0

W: . L: Daley Aune.

Glasgow—Hits: Brielle Partridge 2, Stevie Hartwell, Tatum Nyquist, Zandora Longtree. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Zandora Longtree.

Conrad-Choteau—No stats reported.

Ennis 14, Thompson Falls 3

Thompson Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
Ennis; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—14;0;0

No stats reported.

Florence-Carlton 9, Columbia Falls 5

Florence-Carlton; 2 0 1 4 2 0 0—9;12;2
Columbia Falls; 0 0 2 0 3 0 0—5;8;2

W: Kylie Kovatch. L: 

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kasidy Yeoman 2, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Ava Philbrick, Autumn Sutton. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Rylee Yeoman 3, Kylie Kovatch 2, Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Ava Philbrick.

Columbia Falls—No stats reported.

Florence-Carlton 15, Dillon 0

Florence-Carlton; 6 2 7—15;5;1
Dillon; 0 0 0—0;1;5

W: Kylie Kovatch. L: 

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Kolbi Wood, Kylie Kovatch, Ava Philbrick. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Kolbi Wood, Kylie Kovatch, Ava Philbrick.

Dillon—No stats reported.

Glasgow 5, Great Falls Central 3

Glasgow; 0 0 4 1 0 0 0—5;6;3
Great Falls Central; 0 1 2 0 0 0 0—3;8;2

W: Brielle Partridge. L: .

Glasgow—Hits: Stevie Hartwell 2, Ashlee Meland, Brielle Partridge, Daley Aune, Sam Tryan. 2B: . 3B: Daley Aune. HR: . RBIs: Daley Aune 2, Stevie Hartwell.

Great Falls Central—No stats reported.

Helena Capital 2, Billings Senior 0

Helena Capital; 0 0 2 0 0 0 0—2;6;0
Billings Senior; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;1;0

No stats reported.

Kalispell Glacier 9, Billings Skyview 4

Kalispell Glacier; 0 5 1 1 0 0 2—9;6;0
Billings Skyview; 1 0 0 0 2 0 1—4;4;3

W: Alli Kernan. L: Sydnie Newell.

Kalispell Glacier—Hits: Alli Kernan 3, Sammie Labrum 2, Nakiah Persinger. 2B: Sammie Labrum. RBIs: Alli Kernan 4, Sammie Labrum 2, Ella Farrell, Emma Cooke.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Piper Chartier 2, Isabella Ereaux, Katy Story. RBIs: Isabella Ereaux 2, Piper Chartier 2.

Kalispell Glacier 3, Great Falls 1

Great Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
Kalispell Glacier; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0

No stats reported.

Laurel 5, Polson 2

Laurel; 0 1 2 0 2 0 0—5;9;0
Polson; 1 0 0 0 1 0 0—2;7;2

W: Kadence Temple. L: KATELYNE DRUYVESTEIN.

Laurel—Hits: Charley McLean 2, Shelbi Block 2, Kadence Temple, Josie Benson, Mia Andersen, Tierra Langford, Taylor Strecker. 2B: Shelbi Block. 3B: Shelbi Block. HR: Josie Benson. RBIs: Josie Benson 2, Charley McLean, Shelbi Block, Taylor Strecker.

Polson—Hits: KATELYNE DRUYVESTEIN 2, JAIVIN BAD BEAR 2, MCKENNA HANSON 2, NIKKI KENDALL. 2B: MCKENNA HANSON 2, KATELYNE DRUYVESTEIN. RBIs: MCKENNA HANSON.

Laurel 3, Frenchtown 0

Laurel; 0 0 2 0 1 0 0—3;5;1
Frenchtown; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;4;5

W: Ella Crookston. L: Sadie Smith.

Laurel—Hits: Arlette Nieto, Ella Crookston, Charley McLean, Taylor Feller, Mia Andersen. RBIs: Taylor Feller.

Frenchtown—Hits: Chloe Long, Abby Faulhaber, Alexis Godin, Cassidy Bagnell. 2B: Abby Faulhaber. 

Miles City 7, Sidney 6

Sidney; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—6;0;0
Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—7;0;0

No stats reported.

Missoula Sentinel 13, Billings Senior 1

Billings Senior; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
Missoula Sentinel; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—13;0;0

No stats reported.

 

