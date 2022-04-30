High school
Billings Central 9, Hardin 6
|Hardin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—6;0;0
|Billings Central; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—9;0;0
No stats reported.
Billings Skyview 21, Missoula Big Sky 10
|Billings Skyview; 10 0 6 2 3 0 0—21;17;1
|Missoula Big Sky; 5 0 3 2 0 0 0—10;10;2
W: Katy Story. L: Delaney Laird.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Isabella Ereaux 3, Katy Story 2, Ava Lindseth 2, Hailey Schlenker 2, Grace Adams 2, Piper Chartier, Kelcey Fleury, Lily Adams, Rachel Hirschi, Abbagail Zavala, Sydnie Newell. 2B: Lily Adams, Rachel Hirschi, Abbagail Zavala, Grace Adams. 3B: Kelcey Fleury. HR: Ava Lindseth 2, Isabella Ereaux, Piper Chartier, Katy Story, Hailey Schlenker. RBIs: Ava Lindseth 4, Isabella Ereaux 3, Piper Chartier 3, Hailey Schlenker 3, Katy Story 2, Kelcey Fleury 2, Grace Adams 2, Lily Adams, Rachel Hirschi.
Missoula Big Sky—Hits: Logan Baack 2, Delaney Laird 2, Grace Hood 2, Gianna Janacaro, Brooke Schaffer, Sadie McGuinn, Kyler Latrielle. 2B: Logan Baack, Delaney Laird, Sadie McGuinn. HR: Gianna Janacaro, Delaney Laird, Grace Hood. RBIs: Logan Baack 2, Grace Hood 2, Gianna Janacaro, Delaney Laird, Sadie McGuinn.
Billings West 9, Helena Capital 2
|Helena Capital; 1 1 0 0 0 0 0—2;6;4
|Billings West; 0 3 1 3 0 1 1—9;11;5
W: Camden Susott. L: Nettleton.
Helena Capital—Hits: Taylor Sayers 2, Nyeala Herndon, Kathryn Emmert, A King, Riley Chandler. RBIs: Taylor Sayers.
Billings West—Hits: Camden Susott 2, Mya Boos 2, Marleigh Nieto, Avery Martin, Morgan Kavran, Jillian Johnson, Koral Perez, Lileigh Nieto, Ashley Wik. 2B: Avery Martin, Camden Susott, Morgan Kavran. 3B: . HR: Marleigh Nieto. RBIs: Camden Susott 2, Marleigh Nieto, Jillian Johnson, Lileigh Nieto, Ashley Wik.
Billings West 12, Missoula Sentinel 10
|Billings West; 4 3 3 0 0 0 2—12;8;5
|Missoula Sentinel; 1 2 5 1 0 1 0—10;12;4
W: Camden Susott. L: R. Crane.
Billings West—Hits: Camden Susott 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Lileigh Nieto 2, Mya Boos, Jillian Johnson. 2B: Mya Boos, Marleigh Nieto. HR: Camden Susott, Marleigh Nieto, Lileigh Nieto. RBIs: Camden Susott 4, Lileigh Nieto 4, Marleigh Nieto 3, Mya Boos.
Missoula Sentinel—Hits: Cassidy Schweitzer 3, Emma Ries 3, Kodi Fraser 3, Jayden Gagner, Kennedy Dypwick, Haley Wolsky. 2B: Cassidy Schweitzer. HR: Cassidy Schweitzer, Emma Ries. RBIs: Cassidy Schweitzer 4, Emma Ries 3, Kodi Fraser 2, Jayden Gagner.
Bozeman 6, Kalispell Flathead 1
|Kalispell Flathead; 0 0 0 1 0 0 0—1;0;0
|Bozeman; 3 2 0 0 0 1 0—6;0;0
No stats reported.
Bozeman Gallatin 9, Missoula Hellgate 4
|Missoula Hellgate; 1 0 1 2 0 0 0—4;6;0
|Bozeman Gallatin; 1 1 3 0 0 4 0—9;14;4
No stats reported.
Conrad-Choteau 9, Glasgow 1
|Glasgow; 0 0 0 1 0 0 0—1;5;1
|Conrad-Choteau; 1 3 2 1 1 1 0—9;15;0
W: . L: Daley Aune.
Glasgow—Hits: Brielle Partridge 2, Stevie Hartwell, Tatum Nyquist, Zandora Longtree. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Zandora Longtree.
Conrad-Choteau—No stats reported.
Ennis 14, Thompson Falls 3
|Thompson Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
|Ennis; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—14;0;0
No stats reported.
Florence-Carlton 9, Columbia Falls 5
|Florence-Carlton; 2 0 1 4 2 0 0—9;12;2
|Columbia Falls; 0 0 2 0 3 0 0—5;8;2
W: Kylie Kovatch. L:
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kasidy Yeoman 2, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Ava Philbrick, Autumn Sutton. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Rylee Yeoman 3, Kylie Kovatch 2, Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Ava Philbrick.
Columbia Falls—No stats reported.
Florence-Carlton 15, Dillon 0
|Florence-Carlton; 6 2 7—15;5;1
|Dillon; 0 0 0—0;1;5
W: Kylie Kovatch. L:
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Kolbi Wood, Kylie Kovatch, Ava Philbrick. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Kolbi Wood, Kylie Kovatch, Ava Philbrick.
Dillon—No stats reported.
Glasgow 5, Great Falls Central 3
|Glasgow; 0 0 4 1 0 0 0—5;6;3
|Great Falls Central; 0 1 2 0 0 0 0—3;8;2
W: Brielle Partridge. L: .
Glasgow—Hits: Stevie Hartwell 2, Ashlee Meland, Brielle Partridge, Daley Aune, Sam Tryan. 2B: . 3B: Daley Aune. HR: . RBIs: Daley Aune 2, Stevie Hartwell.
Great Falls Central—No stats reported.
Helena Capital 2, Billings Senior 0
|Helena Capital; 0 0 2 0 0 0 0—2;6;0
|Billings Senior; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;1;0
No stats reported.
Kalispell Glacier 9, Billings Skyview 4
|Kalispell Glacier; 0 5 1 1 0 0 2—9;6;0
|Billings Skyview; 1 0 0 0 2 0 1—4;4;3
W: Alli Kernan. L: Sydnie Newell.
Kalispell Glacier—Hits: Alli Kernan 3, Sammie Labrum 2, Nakiah Persinger. 2B: Sammie Labrum. RBIs: Alli Kernan 4, Sammie Labrum 2, Ella Farrell, Emma Cooke.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Piper Chartier 2, Isabella Ereaux, Katy Story. RBIs: Isabella Ereaux 2, Piper Chartier 2.
Kalispell Glacier 3, Great Falls 1
|Great Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
|Kalispell Glacier; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—3;0;0
No stats reported.
Laurel 5, Polson 2
|Laurel; 0 1 2 0 2 0 0—5;9;0
|Polson; 1 0 0 0 1 0 0—2;7;2
W: Kadence Temple. L: KATELYNE DRUYVESTEIN.
Laurel—Hits: Charley McLean 2, Shelbi Block 2, Kadence Temple, Josie Benson, Mia Andersen, Tierra Langford, Taylor Strecker. 2B: Shelbi Block. 3B: Shelbi Block. HR: Josie Benson. RBIs: Josie Benson 2, Charley McLean, Shelbi Block, Taylor Strecker.
Polson—Hits: KATELYNE DRUYVESTEIN 2, JAIVIN BAD BEAR 2, MCKENNA HANSON 2, NIKKI KENDALL. 2B: MCKENNA HANSON 2, KATELYNE DRUYVESTEIN. RBIs: MCKENNA HANSON.
Laurel 3, Frenchtown 0
|Laurel; 0 0 2 0 1 0 0—3;5;1
|Frenchtown; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;4;5
W: Ella Crookston. L: Sadie Smith.
Laurel—Hits: Arlette Nieto, Ella Crookston, Charley McLean, Taylor Feller, Mia Andersen. RBIs: Taylor Feller.
Frenchtown—Hits: Chloe Long, Abby Faulhaber, Alexis Godin, Cassidy Bagnell. 2B: Abby Faulhaber.
Miles City 7, Sidney 6
|Sidney; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—6;0;0
|Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—7;0;0
No stats reported.
Missoula Sentinel 13, Billings Senior 1
|Billings Senior; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;0;0
|Missoula Sentinel; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—13;0;0
No stats reported.
