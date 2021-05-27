Belgrade 3, Helena Capital 2
|Helena Capital; 0 1 0 0 0 1 0—2;5;3
|Belgrade; 0 0 0 2 0 1 0—3;3;2
Helena Capital—Hits: Taylor Sayers, Jaedyn Kent, Nyeala Herndon, Anna Cockhill, Kathryn Emmert. 2B: . 3B: . HR: Nyeala Herndon. RBIs: Taylor Sayers, Nyeala Herndon.
Belgrade—Hits: Elizabeth Ybarra, Maddie Tomasetti, Shaylis Osler. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Shaylis Osler 2.
Billings West 9, Helena 4
|Helena; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—4;9;0
|Billings West; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—9;17;0
Helena—Hits: Brooke Richardson 2, Kylee Wetzel 2, Reegan Walsh, Faith Manibusan, Maloree English, Madi Lamping, Brooke Ark. 2B: Brooke Richardson, Reegan Walsh, Faith Manibusan. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Brooke Richardson, Madi Lamping, Alyssa Koenig.
Billings West—Hits: Chloe Nelson 4, Avery Martin 3, Ashley Wik 2, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Lauren Blaschak 2, Emma Balsam 2, Marleigh Nieto, Halle Spring. 2B: Chloe Nelson 2. 3B: . HR: Avery Martin, Ashley Wik, Marleigh Nieto. RBIs: Avery Martin 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Chloe Nelson 2, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Ashley Wik.
Lewistown 13, Livingston 9
|Lewistown; 2 6 3 2 0 0 0—13;9;0
|Livingston; 1 0 5 0 1 2 0—9;8;0
W: Jessica Morgan. L: .
Lewistown—Hits: Madison Affolder 4, Riley Andersen 2, Chelsea Jensen, Anna Gremaux, Jessica Morgan. 2B: Chelsea Jensen. 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan. RBIs: Chelsea Jensen 3, Jessica Morgan 2, Madison Affolder, Anna Gremaux.
Livingston—Hits: Malone 2, Taylor 2, Young, Higgs, Nelson, Roberts. 2B: Malone, Higgs. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Higgs 2, Malone 2, Taylor 2, Jesson.
