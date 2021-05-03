Billings Senior 9, Billings Skyview 3

Billings Skyview;000 002 1;—3;3;0
Billings Senior;120 312 0—9;12;0

Billings Skyview—Hits: Rachel Hirschi, Isabella Ereaux, Grace Adams. 2B: . 3B: . HR: Rachel Hirschi. RBIs: Rachel Hirschi.

Billings Senior—Hits: Dacee Zent 3, Paige Opp 2, Hollis Baker 2, Kennedy Venner 2, Payton Kale 2, Isabelle Dillon. 2B: Hollis Baker, Dacee Zent, Kennedy Venner, Paige Opp. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Hollis Baker 2, Dacee Zent 2, Kennedy Venner 2, Isabelle Dillon 2, Paige Opp, Payton Kale.

