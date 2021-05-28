Belgrade 7, Billings Senior 5
|Billings Senior; 0 0 0 0 0 0 5—5;3;0
|Belgrade; 0 0 5 2 0 0 0—7;8;0
Billings Senior—Hits: Dacee Zent, Viannca Martin, Paige Opp. 2B: Viannca Martin. 3B: . HR: Dacee Zent. RBIs: Dacee Zent 2, Viannca Martin 2, Darby Mayo.
Belgrade—Hits: Maddie Tomasetti 2, Taylor Thomas 2, Tycelee Bowler, Talyn Campbell, Elizabeth Ybarra, Arin Eaton. 2B: Elizabeth Ybarra, Maddie Tomasetti. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Maddie Tomasetti 2, Taylor Thomas, Arin Eaton.
Billings Senior 5, Billings West 2
|Billings Senior; 0 1 2 0 0 2 0—5;8;0
|Billings West; 0 0 0 0 2 0 0—2;4;0
W: Kennedy Venner. L: Alison Eldridge.
Billings Senior—Hits: Hollis Baker 2, Isabelle Dillon, Viannca Martin, Darby Mayo, Paige Opp, Dacee Zent, Kara Conway. 2B: Dacee Zent. 3B: . HR: Hollis Baker 2. RBIs: Hollis Baker 3, Dacee Zent, Kara Conway.
Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 2, Halle Spring, Chloe Nelson. 2B: Marleigh Nieto. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Marleigh Nieto, Morgan Stoppel.
Lewistown 8, Columbia Falls 4
|Lewistown; 2 0 2 0 2 2 0—8;9;2
|Columbia Falls; 2 0 0 1 0 0 1—4;7;4
W: Jessica Morgan.
Lewistown—Hits: Riley Andersen 2, Chelsea Jensen 2, Jessica Morgan 2, Madison Affolder 2, Anna Gremaux. 2B: Chelsea Jensen 2, Jessica Morgan. 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan. RBIs: Riley Andersen 3, Chelsea Jensen 3, Jessica Morgan 2.
Columbia Falls—Hits: A Blankinship 3, M Rinol 2, H Laurtnu, A Underdahl. 2B: M Rinol, A Blankinship. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: A Blankinship, S Mann, A Darsow, M Rinol.
Missoula Sentinel 7, Billings West 6
|Billings West; 0 0 2 0 0 4 0—6;11;6
|Missoula Sentinel; 0 0 2 0 1 0 4—7;9;2
Billings West—Hits: Lauren Blaschak 3, Ashley Wik 2, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Emma Balsam, Halle Spring, Marleigh Nieto, Chloe Nelson. 2B: . 3B: . HR: Emma Balsam. RBIs: Mckinsey Matthews 3, Emma Balsam 2, Ashley Wik.
Missoula Sentinel—Hits: Mac Wright 3, Morgan Holmes, Amy Taylor, Keena Kay, Addy Gaub, Haley Wolsky, Grace Hardy. 2B: . 3B: . HR: Keena Kay. RBIs: Keena Kay 2, Kodi Fraser 2, Haley Wolsky.
