Belgrade 8, Billings Skyview 4
|Billings Skyview;000 300 1;—4;5;5
|Belgrade;302 210 0—8;7;0
W: Arin Eaton. L: Piper Chartier.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Tailer Senn 2, Natalie Beck 2, Rachel Hirschi . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Tailer Senn.
Belgrade—Hits: Kenna Thomas 2, Elizabeth Ybarra , Tayler Thomas , Tycelee Bowler , Maddie Tomasetti , Arin Eaton .
Billings Senior 4, Billings West 3
|Billings Senior;000 002 2;—4;6;3
|Billings West;000 200 1—3;6;1
W: Kennedy Venner. L: Alison Eldridge.
Billings Senior—Hits: Isabelle Dillon 2, Kara Conway 2, Kennedy Venner , Dacee Zent . 2B: Isabelle Dillon , Kara Conway ,. 3B: . HR: Kara Conway ,. RBIs: Kara Conway 3, Kennedy Venner ,.
Billings West—Hits: Halle Spring 2, Avery Martin , Marleigh Nieto , Emma Balsam , Chloe Nelson . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Avery Martin , Chloe Nelson ,. RBIs: Chloe Nelson 2, Avery Martin ,.
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 20, Shepherd 4
|Columbus-Absarokee-Park City;1244;—20;11;
|Shepherd;103—4;9;2
