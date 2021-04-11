Billings Senior 13, Missoula Big Sky 3
Highlights: K. Conway and D. Zent each had three hits for the Broncs, with Conway having two doubles and Zent three. Zent drove in five and P. Opp had three RBIs. Conway scored four times. K. Venner pitched the five-inning complete game for Senior, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. She didn't walk a batter and fanned eight.
Billings Senior 21, Missoula Hellgate 0
Highlights: The Broncs scored 18 runs in the third to put the game out of reach. The game ended after 3.5 innings due to the mercy rule. I. Dillon and D. Zent both had four RBIs for the winners. H. Baker and P. Kale both added three RBIs. Zent hit a home run. Dillon, K. Conway and Baker all doubled for the Broncs. K. Venner pitched the full four innings for Senior and only allowed two hits. She fanned nine and didn't issue a walk.
Laurel 12, Cut Bank 4
Highlights: Laurel scored seven runs in the second inning as Bailey Chapman, Dalilah Hernandez, Taylor Strecker, Ella Crookston and Taylor Feller all drove in runs. Cassidy Hein led Laurel at the plate with four hits in five at-bats. Laurel had three home runs, with Hernandez, Feller and Chapman all homering.
Laurel 10, Glasgow 0
Highlights: Laurel scored seven runs in the third to secure the victory. Cora Styles homered, Josie Benson tripled and Dalilah Hernandez and Lexie Stahlman each hit singles during the spurt. Kassidy Feller earned the win, throwing five innings and allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out four.
Laurel 12, Havre 3
Highlights: Laurel batters totaled 18 hits with Josie Benson leading the Locomotives with a 4-5 performance. Laurel also had 15 stolen bases with Bailey Chapman swiping four bags. Mikayla Moorman, Taylor Feller, Chapman, Lexie Stahlman and Mia Andersen all had multiple hits for Laurel.
