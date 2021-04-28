Laurel 13, Livingston 4
|Laurel;332 201 2;—13;17;1
|Livingston;000 040 0—4;7;4
(Tuesday)
W: Ella Crookston. L: Malone.
Laurel—Hits: Lexie Stahlman 3, Mikayla Moorman 3, Mia Andersen 3, Josie Benson 2, Shelbi Block 2, Taylor Feller , Cora Styles , Bailey Chapman , Ella Crookston . 2B: Taylor Feller , Ella Crookston , Mikayla Moorman , Mia Andersen. RBIs: Taylor Feller 2, Shelbi Block 2, Mia Andersen 2, Josie Benson , Lexie Stahlman , Cora Styles , Ella Crookston , Mikayla Moorman ,.
Livingston—Hits: Taylor 2, Roberts 2, Jesson , Young , Erika Haines. RBIs: Nelson 2, Erika Haines 2,.
