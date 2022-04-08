Billings Senior 11, Bozeman Gallatin 0
|Bozeman Gallatin; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;3
|Billings Senior; 2 3 5 1 0 0 0—11;9;0
W: Kennedy Venner. L: Addie Bleile.
Bozeman Gallatin—Hits: None.
Billings Senior—Hits: Octavia Meyer 3, Kennedy Venner 2, Viennah Meyer 2, Darby Mayo, Vianca Martin. HR: Darby Mayo, Octavia Meyer, Viennah Meyer. RBIs: Viennah Meyer 4, Octavia Meyer 3, Alexis Harris, Darby Mayo, Isabelle Dillon.
Billings West 11, Bozeman 0
Columbia Falls 15, Livingston 3
|Columbia Falls; 1 0 9 5 0 0 0—15;15;2
|Livingston; 1 0 0 2 0 0 0—3;2;3
Columbia Falls 21, Lewistown 3
|Columbia Falls; 2 11 3 1 4 0 0—21;22;4
|Lewistown; 0 0 2 1 0 0 0—3;2;2
W: Maddie Moultray.
Columbia Falls—Hits: Sydney Mann 3, Maddy Collins 3, Maddie Moultray 3, Haylee Lawrence 3, Aspen Dawson 3, Kyrah Trenkle 2, Demye Rensel 2, Haden Peters 2, Abbie Darsow. 2B: Maddie Moultray 2, Kyrah Trenkle, Maddy Collins, Sydney Mann, Abbie Darsow, Haylee Lawrence, Aspen Dawson. HR: Kyrah Trenkle, Sydney Mann, Aspen Dawson. RBIs: Aspen Dawson 4, Kyrah Trenkle 3, Sydney Mann 3, Maddie Moultray 3, Haden Peters 3, Haylee Lawrence 2, Maddy Collins, Abbie Darsow.
Lewistown—Hits: Madeline Denton, Kloe Southworth. HR: Kloe Southworth. RBIs: Kloe Southworth 2.
Florence-Carlton 16, Missoula Loyola 1
|Florence-Carlton; 7 0 2 7 0 0 0—16;9;2
|Missoula Loyola; 0 1 0 0 0 0 0—1;1;2
W: Kylie Kovatch.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Jaidyn Larson 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Autumn Sutton 2, Kasidy Yeoman, Kolbi Wood, Ava Philbrick. RBIs: Jaidyn Larson 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Ava Philbrick, Autumn Sutton.
Lewistown 10, Shepherd 9
|Shepherd; 0 7 0 2 0 0 0—9;5;2
|Lewistown; 0 4 0 6 0 0 0—10;8;3
W: Madeline Denton.
Shepherd—Hits: D Cook, G Masher, K Vandervort, P Goodell, W Weatz. RBIs: D Cook 2, G Masher 2, W Weatz 2, K Vandervort, P Goodell.
Lewistown—Hits: Shelby Sannar 2, Kiya Foran 2, Karolyne Southworth, Anna Gremaux, Emily Morris, Eliazar Southard. 2B: Shelby Sannar, Anna Gremaux, Kiya Foran. RBIs: Anna Gremaux 2, Kiya Foran 2, Jaden Martin, Josie Dubbs, Eliazar Southard, Shelby Sannar.
