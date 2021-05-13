Billings Skyview 1, Billings Senior 0
W: Piper Chartier. L: Kennedy Venner.
Billings Senior—Hits: Dacee Zent 2, Hollis Baker, Isabelle Dillon. W: Chartier. L: Venner.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Piper Chartier 2, Jessi Henckel, Hannah Hoffarth. 2B: Piper Chartier. HR: Jessi Henckel. RBIs: Jessi Henckel.
Billings West 15, Belgrade 1
W: Alison Eldridge.
Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 3, Lauren Blaschak 3, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Emma Balsam 2, Avery Martin 2, Ashley Wik 2, Halle Spring, Chloe Nelson. 2B: Marleigh Nieto 2, Emma Balsam. HR: Mckinsey Matthews. RBIs: Mckinsey Matthews 4, Emma Balsam 3, Chloe Nelson 3, Lauren Blaschak 2, Avery Martin.
Belgrade—Hits: Maddie Tomasetti, Kenna Thomas, Brooklyn Ragland, Skyler Oster, Arin Eaton. 2B: Kenna Thomas. 3B: . HR: Maddie Tomasetti. RBIs: Maddie Tomasetti.
Florence-Carlton 22, Deer Lodge 0
W: Kylie Kovatch. L: .
Deer Lodge— Stats not reported.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kasidy Yeoman 3, Jaidyn Larson, Kylie Kovatch, Mackenzie Little, Jayden Hendricksen, Rylee Yeoman. HR: Kasidy Yeoman 2. RBIs: Kasidy Yeoman 5, Mackenzie Little 3, Rylee Yeoman 3, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2.
Glasgow 23, Lewistown 19
No stats reported.
Kalispell Glacier 10, Kalispell Flathead 5
No stats reported.
Laurel 6, Billings Central 4
Laurel—Hits: Cora Styles 2, Mia Andersen 2, Ella Crookston, Shelbi Block, Lexie Stahlman, Taylor Feller. RBIs: Cora Styles 2, Ella Crookston, Lexie Stahlman, Taylor Feller, Mia Andersen.W: Ella Crookston. L: .
Billings Central—Hits: Katie Brasher 2, Cam Clark, Brynn Bohrer, Raigan Skillestad, Ellie Koerber. 2B: Brynn Bohrer, Ellie Koerber, Raigan Skillestad. RBIs: Raigan Skillestad 2, Katie Brasher, Peyton Whitehead.
