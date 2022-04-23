Billings Senior 15, Great Falls 3

Billings Senior; 3 1 2 2 7 0 0—15;14;1
Great Falls; 1 0 2 0 0 0 0—3;5;2

W: Riley Tryan. L: Tehneson Ehnes.

Billings Senior—Hits: Octavia Meyer 2, Alexis Harris 2, Chloe Rogers 2, Madi Ban 2, Kennedy Venner, Isabelle Dillon, Hollis Baker, Riley Tryan, Darby Mayo, Viennah Meyer. 2B: Alexis Harris, Isabelle Dillon, Hollis Baker. 3B: Octavia Meyer. HR: Kennedy Venner. RBIs: Octavia Meyer 3, Chloe Rogers 2, Madi Ban 2, Kennedy Venner, Hollis Baker, Riley Tryan, Viennah Meyer.

Great Falls—Hits: Alex Bloomgren 2, Dani Senger, Ella Galloway, Ashlyn Jones. 2B: Ashlyn Jones. HR: Alex Bloomgren 2. RBIs: Alex Bloomgren 2, Ashlyn Jones.

Billings West 15, Great Falls CMR 9

Billings West; 3 1 1 0 2 1 7—15;14;4
Great Falls CMR; 7 0 0 2 0 0 0—9;10;3

W: Camden Susott. 

Billings West—Hits: Mya Boos 3, Morgan Kavran 2, Avery Martin 2, Camden Susott 2, Ashley Wik 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Jillian Johnson. 2B: Camden Susott. HR: Mya Boos 2, Avery Martin 2, Morgan Kavran, Camden Susott. RBIs: Avery Martin 5, Mya Boos 4, Ashley Wik 3, Camden Susott 2, Morgan Kavran.

Great Falls CMR—Statistics not reported. 

Florence-Carlton 16, Thompson Falls 0

Thompson Falls; 0 0 0—0;2;1
Florence-Carlton; 6 2 8—16;13;1

W: Kylie Kovatch.

Thompson Falls—Statistics not reported. 

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Jaidyn Larson 3, Kasidy Yeoman 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Ava Philbrick 2. HR: Kasidy Yeoman. RBIs: Kasidy Yeoman 5, Ava Philbrick 4, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Rylee Yeoman, Madison Potter.

Lewistown 5, East Helena 3

Lewistown; 0 0 2 0 2 1 0—5;8;3
East Helena; 1 0 2 0 0 0 0—3;3;3

W: Kayla Jensen. L: B. Surginer.

Lewistown—Hits: Jaden Martin 2, Kiya Foran 2, Madeline Denton, Eliazar Southard, Shelby Sannar, Regan Comes. 3B: Jaden Martin. RBIs: Eliazar Southard 3, Jaden Martin.

East Helena—Hits: B. Surginer, K. Sargent, E. Pickett. 2B: B. Surginer, K. Sargent. RBIs: B. Surginer, K. Sargent.

Polson 20, Browning 0

