Billings Senior 15, Great Falls 3
|Billings Senior; 3 1 2 2 7 0 0—15;14;1
|Great Falls; 1 0 2 0 0 0 0—3;5;2
W: Riley Tryan. L: Tehneson Ehnes.
Billings Senior—Hits: Octavia Meyer 2, Alexis Harris 2, Chloe Rogers 2, Madi Ban 2, Kennedy Venner, Isabelle Dillon, Hollis Baker, Riley Tryan, Darby Mayo, Viennah Meyer. 2B: Alexis Harris, Isabelle Dillon, Hollis Baker. 3B: Octavia Meyer. HR: Kennedy Venner. RBIs: Octavia Meyer 3, Chloe Rogers 2, Madi Ban 2, Kennedy Venner, Hollis Baker, Riley Tryan, Viennah Meyer.
Great Falls—Hits: Alex Bloomgren 2, Dani Senger, Ella Galloway, Ashlyn Jones. 2B: Ashlyn Jones. HR: Alex Bloomgren 2. RBIs: Alex Bloomgren 2, Ashlyn Jones.
Billings West 15, Great Falls CMR 9
|Billings West; 3 1 1 0 2 1 7—15;14;4
|Great Falls CMR; 7 0 0 2 0 0 0—9;10;3
W: Camden Susott.
Billings West—Hits: Mya Boos 3, Morgan Kavran 2, Avery Martin 2, Camden Susott 2, Ashley Wik 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Jillian Johnson. 2B: Camden Susott. HR: Mya Boos 2, Avery Martin 2, Morgan Kavran, Camden Susott. RBIs: Avery Martin 5, Mya Boos 4, Ashley Wik 3, Camden Susott 2, Morgan Kavran.
Great Falls CMR—Statistics not reported.
Florence-Carlton 16, Thompson Falls 0
|Thompson Falls; 0 0 0—0;2;1
|Florence-Carlton; 6 2 8—16;13;1
W: Kylie Kovatch.
Thompson Falls—Statistics not reported.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Jaidyn Larson 3, Kasidy Yeoman 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Ava Philbrick 2. HR: Kasidy Yeoman. RBIs: Kasidy Yeoman 5, Ava Philbrick 4, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Rylee Yeoman, Madison Potter.
Lewistown 5, East Helena 3
|Lewistown; 0 0 2 0 2 1 0—5;8;3
|East Helena; 1 0 2 0 0 0 0—3;3;3
W: Kayla Jensen. L: B. Surginer.
Lewistown—Hits: Jaden Martin 2, Kiya Foran 2, Madeline Denton, Eliazar Southard, Shelby Sannar, Regan Comes. 3B: Jaden Martin. RBIs: Eliazar Southard 3, Jaden Martin.
East Helena—Hits: B. Surginer, K. Sargent, E. Pickett. 2B: B. Surginer, K. Sargent. RBIs: B. Surginer, K. Sargent.
