Billings Senior 3, Great Falls CMR 1
|Billings Senior; 2 0 1 0 0 0 0—3;8;0
|Great Falls CMR; 0 0 0 0 1 0 0—1;4;0
W: Riley Tryan. L: Brie Ginnaty.
Billings Senior—Hits: Octavia Meyer 2, Isabelle Dillon, Riley Tryan, Darby Mayo, Madi Ban, Viennah Meyer, Alexis Harris. 2B: Madi Ban, Isabelle Dillon. RBIs: Riley Tryan, Darby Mayo, Octavia Meyer.
Great Falls CMR—Hits: Sarah Faulk 2, Madeline Hamma, Lauren Lindseth. HR: Madeline Hamma. RBIs: Madeline Hamma.
Billings West 14, Great Falls 0
|Billings West; 1 3 0 1 0 4 5—14;11;1
|Great Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;5
W: Brooke Thompson. L: .
Billings West—Hits: Camden Susott 3, Marleigh Nieto 3, Jillian Johnson 2, Brooke Thompson, Koral Perez, Lileigh Nieto. 2B: Marleigh Nieto. 3B: . HR: Camden Susott 2, Marleigh Nieto 2. RBIs: Marleigh Nieto 3, Jillian Johnson 3, Camden Susott 2, Koral Perez 2, Ashley Wik, Mya Boos.
Great Falls— No stats reported.
Other scores
Butte 4, Kalispell Glacier 1
Helena Capital 12, Missoula Big Sky 0
Plains-Hot Springs 12, Troy 4
Stillwater 5, Shepherd 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.