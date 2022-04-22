Billings Senior 3, Great Falls CMR 1

Billings Senior; 2 0 1 0 0 0 0—3;8;0
Great Falls CMR; 0 0 0 0 1 0 0—1;4;0

W: Riley Tryan. L: Brie Ginnaty.

Billings Senior—Hits: Octavia Meyer 2, Isabelle Dillon, Riley Tryan, Darby Mayo, Madi Ban, Viennah Meyer, Alexis Harris. 2B: Madi Ban, Isabelle Dillon. RBIs: Riley Tryan, Darby Mayo, Octavia Meyer.

Great Falls CMR—Hits: Sarah Faulk 2, Madeline Hamma, Lauren Lindseth. HR: Madeline Hamma. RBIs: Madeline Hamma.

Billings West 14, Great Falls 0

Billings West; 1 3 0 1 0 4 5—14;11;1
Great Falls; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;0;5

W: Brooke Thompson. L: .

Billings West—Hits: Camden Susott 3, Marleigh Nieto 3, Jillian Johnson 2, Brooke Thompson, Koral Perez, Lileigh Nieto. 2B: Marleigh Nieto. 3B: . HR: Camden Susott 2, Marleigh Nieto 2. RBIs: Marleigh Nieto 3, Jillian Johnson 3, Camden Susott 2, Koral Perez 2, Ashley Wik, Mya Boos.

Great Falls— No stats reported.

Other scores

Butte 4, Kalispell Glacier 1

Helena Capital 12, Missoula Big Sky 0

Plains-Hot Springs 12, Troy 4

Stillwater 5, Shepherd 4

